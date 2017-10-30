News

What's on for day one of the State election campaign

The Acting Leader of the Opposition, Tanya Plibersek, will be in Rockhampton today for a lunch with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and to support Rockhampton ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke.
The Acting Leader of the Opposition, Tanya Plibersek, will be in Rockhampton today for a lunch with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and to support Rockhampton ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke. Kate Czerny
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

THE FIRST day of campaigning for the State Election 2017 will be busy in Rockhampton with one Federal MP to do a doorstop supporting a local candidate this morning.

The Acting Leader of the Opposition, Tanya Plibersek, will be in Rockhampton today for a lunch with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and to support Rockhampton ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke.

She will be joined by ALP Senator Murray Watt and the candidates throughout the day.

Liberal National Party candidates Douglas Rodgers and Peter Blundell will also be holding a press conference this morning.

No details about the content of what either major party candidates will be discussing today, however, One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery sent out a press release about electricity prices overnight.

Mr Rothery hit out at Queensland's over soaring electricity prices.

"Both Labor and the LNP passed the 2017/18 budget, including a 50% Renewable Energy Target (RET) and a raft of other increases to all Queenslanders.,” he said.

" The Labor Government are calling the election before the people of Rockhampton start receiving those bills.”

Queensland experienced a sharp increase in power prices during June this year, with Origin Energy revealing over 30,000 customers had entered their 'Power on hardship' program this financial year.

"As a coal miner, I know over a million tonnes of coal each week is exported from mines across Central Queensland to provide cheap power to other countries,” Mr Rothery said.

"We have the cleanest coal in the world and there's no excuse why Queenslanders are paying so much.”

Topics:  alp barry o'rourke brittany lauga mp douglas rodgers keppel lnp one nation party peter blundell rockhampton state election 2017 tanya plibersek tmb state election 2017 wade rothery

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Severe thunderstorm warning for Capricornia

Severe thunderstorm warning for Capricornia

Large hail and heavy rainfall on the radar.

'I cried and cried'- CQ mum's heartache spurs support for ice-affected families

Methamphetamine pure crystals generic photo.

'We as family will give until there is nothing left to give'

GALLERY: Creepy and kooky Halloween fun at Heritage Village

Wayne, Jen, Maggie and Archie Clifford at the Rockhampton Heritage Village Halloween on Saturday.

Were you spotted at the frightening fest on the weekend?

Give insurance inquiry one last chance

AFTERMATH: Airlie Beach residents survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie.

ACCC inquiry into northern Australia insurance

Local Partners