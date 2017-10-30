What's on for day one of the State election campaign

The Acting Leader of the Opposition, Tanya Plibersek, will be in Rockhampton today for a lunch with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and to support Rockhampton ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke.

THE FIRST day of campaigning for the State Election 2017 will be busy in Rockhampton with one Federal MP to do a doorstop supporting a local candidate this morning.

The Acting Leader of the Opposition, Tanya Plibersek, will be in Rockhampton today for a lunch with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and to support Rockhampton ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke.

She will be joined by ALP Senator Murray Watt and the candidates throughout the day.

Liberal National Party candidates Douglas Rodgers and Peter Blundell will also be holding a press conference this morning.

No details about the content of what either major party candidates will be discussing today, however, One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery sent out a press release about electricity prices overnight.

Mr Rothery hit out at Queensland's over soaring electricity prices.

"Both Labor and the LNP passed the 2017/18 budget, including a 50% Renewable Energy Target (RET) and a raft of other increases to all Queenslanders.,” he said.

" The Labor Government are calling the election before the people of Rockhampton start receiving those bills.”

Queensland experienced a sharp increase in power prices during June this year, with Origin Energy revealing over 30,000 customers had entered their 'Power on hardship' program this financial year.

"As a coal miner, I know over a million tonnes of coal each week is exported from mines across Central Queensland to provide cheap power to other countries,” Mr Rothery said.

"We have the cleanest coal in the world and there's no excuse why Queenslanders are paying so much.”