What’s on for the little ones in the Rockhampton region today
QAGOMA Kids on Tour | Island Fashion
Tuesday, 07 January 2020 – 09:00 AM to Monday, 27 January 2020 | 04:00 PM
Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) regional touring project for children and families.
Pillowcase Project @ Northside Library
Next date: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 | 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Get ready for storms and other disasters with the Red Cross – and receive a free pillowcase.
Ages 8-10 years. Call 4936 8043 or email Libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au to book.
Maker Space @ Mt Morgan Library
Next date: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 | 01:30 PM to 02:30 PM
Use your imagination to create something special at a Maker Space station.
All ages. Call 4936 8043 or email Libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au to book.
Drama Llama Theatre Bootcamp.
Yeppoon Little Theatre
64 William St, Yeppoon
Starting from brainstorming and theatre skills and ending in a professional evening performance for parents and public.