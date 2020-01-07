What’s on for the little ones in the Rockhampton region today

What’s on for the kids in the Rockhampton region today.

QAGOMA Kids on Tour | Island Fashion

Tuesday, 07 January 2020 – 09:00 AM to Monday, 27 January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) regional touring project for children and families.

Pillowcase Project @ Northside Library

Next date: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 | 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Get ready for storms and other disasters with the Red Cross – and receive a free pillowcase.

Ages 8-10 years. Call 4936 8043 or email Libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au to book.

When – Tuesday, 07 January 2020 | 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Location – Northside Library, 154 Berserker Street, Berserker

Maker Space @ Mt Morgan Library

Next date: Tuesday, 07 January 2020 | 01:30 PM to 02:30 PM

Use your imagination to create something special at a Maker Space station.

All ages. Call 4936 8043 or email Libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au to book.

When – Tuesday, 07 January 2020 | 01:30 PM – 02:30 PM

Location – Mt Morgan Library, 31 Morgan Street, Mount Morgan

Drama Llama Theatre Bootcamp.

Yeppoon Little Theatre

64 William St, Yeppoon

Starting from brainstorming and theatre skills and ending in a professional evening performance for parents and public.