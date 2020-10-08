WHAT’S ON: Free outdoor movie night to support young people

Emerald youth group Youthinc 1825 is hosting a free outdoor movie night for the community on October 10.

THE Emerald community is invited to a free outdoor movie night to help connect young people in need with local support services.

Emerald youth group Youthinc 1825 invites people of all ages to the screening of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ while raising awareness of services that can help young people going through a difficult time.

Held at Emerald’s McIndoe Park on Saturday, gates open at 6pm with a gold coin donation entry towards mental health and homelessness services.

Youthinc 1825 member Matthew Wilesmith said the group hoped the event would give them a forum to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

“Many young people are not aware of the local resources available to them when they need help,” he said.

“YouthInc 1825 aims to bridge that gap by getting the information out there and allowing people to make connections with services like Anglicare Central Queensland and the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre.”

Queensland Alliance for Mental Health is also supporting the event with a $1000 donation to make it a reality.

Youthinc 1825 is Central Highlands Regional Council’s Emerald youth advisory group for people aged 18 to 25 years.

It hosts community events and provides access to information on issues relevant to young people.

Tickets are essential in line with COVIDSafe event practices and available via Eventbrite.

Outdoor movie night:

Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog

When: Saturday, October 10. Gates open 6pm, movie at 7pm

Where: McIndoe Park, Emerald

Cost: Gold coin donation

Click here to book now.