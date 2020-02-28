What’s on: Here’s 25 of the hottest events this weekend 72 hours across the region 72 hours across the region

TODAY

10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library.

3.30pm: Mount Morgan No. 7 Art Squad free workshops. Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery.

Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery. 5pm: Morning Bulletin Club event – Craig Bellamy. Korte’s Resort, Yaamba Rd. Parkhurst.

Phone (07) 4930 4201 for more details.

6pm: Light Violet. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

7.30pm: Motown Millennia Show. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton.

Visit tickets.oztix.com.au for tickets and more information.

7.30pm: Maddi and the Hoopers. Frenchville Sports Club.

TOMORROW

6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Yeppoon Showgrounds, Park St.

Phone (07) 4939 7976 for more information.

7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

9.30am: Baby Chimp Naming. Rockhampton Zoo. Cost: free.

Phone (07) 4932 9000 for more information.

10am: AFL: Kangaroos BAFC Come and Try Day. Kele Park, West Rockhampton. Phone 0428 297 029 for more information.

10am: Community Fun Day. Keppel Bay Plaza, James St Yeppoon.

Keppel Bay Plaza, James St Yeppoon. 6 pm: Babes Bubbles Business. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Phone 0438 144 135. Visit babesbubblebusiness.com.au for tickets.

5.30pm: The Rocky Rumble 2020. Callaghan Park, Rockhampton.

Show starts at 7pm.

General admission costs $45 (on the door), $40 presale. Children aged under 12 are free.

Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets and more ticketing information.

6pm: The Balvenie February Whiskey Tasting. Motel 98 Rockhampton, Victoria Pde. Tickets at www.trybooking.com.

SUNDAY

6.30am: Melanoma March 2020. Victoria Park, Sir Raymond Huish Dr Rockhampton.

Registration starts at 6.30am, march commences at 8am, event concludes at 10.30am.

Costs: adults (over 18 years of age) $25 online, $30 on the day.

Children (aged between five and 17 years of age) $15 online and $20 on the day. Children aged under five years are free.

7am: Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Phone 0419 848 005 for more information.

7am: Sea Q Boardriders Surf Competition. Big Dune Surf Reserve, Farnborough Beach Yeppoon.

Visit the event’s Facebook page to get in contact via a private message.

7am: Clean Up Australia Day – Emu Park. Meet at Lions Park (near bowls club) on Pattison St. Bring hats, gloves and a water bottle. Garbage bags are provided.

Phone 0437 005 967 for more information.

8am: Landholders Expo. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Visit rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au for more information.

8.30am: Clean Up Australia Day. Sites at Moores Creek in North Rockhampton (meet at Col Austin Park), Cedric Archer Park in Gracemere, Woolwash in Port Curtis (meet at the old Tropic of Capricorn markers on Port Curtis Rd), and Racecourse Rd in Mount Morgan (meet at the town's waste transfer station). Register online at www.cleanup.org.au. Cost: free.

9am: Archer Park Rail Museum. Denison St, Rockhampton. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

9am: RACQ Community Open Day. RACQ Capricorn Rescue Hangar, Canoona Rd Rockhampton. Cost: gold coin donation. Contact (07) 4922 9093 for more information.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Hangar, Canoona Rd Rockhampton. Cost: gold coin donation. Contact (07) 4922 9093 for more information. 10am: Mt Chalmers History Centre’s Open Day. Free entry, donations are appreciated.

Located at 24 School St, Mt Chalmers. Contact 4934 4293 for more information.

12.15pm: Rockhampton Local Ambulance Committee’s Cent Sale. St Mary’s Hall, Nobbs St North Rockhampton.

For more information, phone Glenys on 0402 566 146.

1pm: Trains in the Park. Public Running Day.

Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive. Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Kent Sts in Rockhampton.

Cost: $2 a ride. Phone Quentin McLachlan on 0408 232 183 for more information.