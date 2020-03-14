What’s on: here’s your dose of entertainment

TODAY

7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

10.30am: St Patrick's Day Races. Callaghan Park, Reaney St North Rockhampton. General admission costs $20. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

8am: The Handmade Expo Market. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

9am: Leathersmithing – Make your own Zip Cluth Purse. Rockhampton Art

Gallery. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au for ticketing information.

1.30pm: Mamma Mia. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: $52 for adults, pensioners $48. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more ticketing details.

4pm: Dog Sport Competitions. Duthie Park, Marsh Ave, North Rockhampton. Contact the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club on 0424 825 465 for more information.

6pm: Queensland Ag Shows Gala Dinner. Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton.

Visit queenslandtickets.com.au for ticketing information.

7pm: PFD Top Guns Young Guns Series. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Cost: adults $20, children (aged five to 17 years) $10 and those under five years are free. Families (two adults and two children) cost $50.

Contact the venue on (07) 4922 3888 for more information.

7pm: The Short Fall. Single launch for ‘Wait for Me’. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

7.30pm: Mamma Mia. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: $52 for adults, pensioners $48. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more ticketing details.

TOMORROW

• 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. The largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product.

7am: Dog Sport Competitions. Duthie Park, Marsh Ave, North Rockhampton.

Contact the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club on 0424 825 465 for more information.

10.30am: Art Talk – Peta Lloyd. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au for ticketing information.

10.30am: Art Talk – Peta Lloyd. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au for ticketing information.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more ticketing details.

8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Free entry.

plenty of parking.

Hot food, coffee, live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, art and craft, rides, plants, antiques, BRIC a Brac, jewellery, books, and more.