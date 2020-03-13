Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

What’s on: hottest events across the region

Morning Bulletin staff
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY

  • 9am: Kawasaki Customer Come and Try. Rosenberg Motorcycles, 123 William St. Bookings are essential. Phone (07) 4922 7619.
  • 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
  • 3.30pm: Mount Morgan No 7 Art Squad. Free workshops. Mount Morgan No 7 Gallery, Morgan St. Phone 0411 865 621 for more information.
  • 6pm: Wilma La. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: BrewWiz. Monkey Pig Brewery and Piggletoes Providore and Cafe. Jabiru Dr, Yeppoon.
  • 6pm: Charity Deadlift Competition. Project Rebuild, Wattle St Yeppoon. General admission is a gold coin donation. Competitors registration costs $5. Phone 0448 612 951 for more information.
  • 7.30pm: Mamma Mia. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: $52 for adults, pensioners $48. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more ticketing details.
  • 7.30pm: DJ Bala Boi. Live at Frenchville Sports Club, North Rockhampton.
  • 9pm: Overdrive. Live at the Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

  • 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
  • 10.30am: St Patrick’s Day Races. Callaghan Park, Reaney St North Rockhampton. General admission costs $20. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
  • 8am: The Handmade Expo Market. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
  • 9am: Leathersmithing - Make your own Zip Cluth Purse. Rockhampton Art

Gallery. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au for ticketing information.

  • 1.30pm: Mamma Mia. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: $52 for adults, pensioners $48. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more ticketing details.
  • 4pm: Dog Sport Competitions. Duthie Park, Marsh Ave, North Rockhampton. Contact the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club on 0424 825 465 for more information.
  • 6pm: Queensland Ag Shows Gala Dinner. Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton.

Visit queenslandtickets.com.au for ticketing information.

  • 7pm: PFD Top Guns Young Guns Series. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Cost: adults $20, children (aged five to 17 years) $10 and those under five years are free. Families (two adults and two children) cost $50.

Contact the venue on (07) 4922 3888 for more information.

  • 7pm: The Short Fall. Single launch for ‘Wait for Me’. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
  • 7.30pm: Mamma Mia. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: $52 for adults, pensioners $48. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more ticketing details.

SUNDAY

7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. The largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product.

  • 7am: Dog Sport Competitions. Duthie Park, Marsh Ave, North Rockhampton.

Contact the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club on 0424 825 465 for more information.

  • 10.30am: Art Talk - Peta Lloyd. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Visit www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au for ticketing information.
  • 1.30pm: Mamma Mia. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: $52 for adults, pensioners $48.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more ticketing details.

  • 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Free entry, plenty of parking. Hot food, coffee, live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, art and craft, rides, plants, antiques, BRIC a Brac, jewellery, books, and more.
72 hours across the region getting out tmbentertainment whatsonrockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Submerged: Sporting fields inundated

        premium_icon Submerged: Sporting fields inundated

        News Jeff McArthur calls on authorities to flood proof facility.

        QLD Health responds to rumours of coronavirus in Rocky

        premium_icon QLD Health responds to rumours of coronavirus in Rocky

        News A number of people made claims today about two patients being placed in isolation...

        CQ war memorial vandals win

        premium_icon CQ war memorial vandals win

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council says it does not intend to replace a war memorial that...

        Meet the new CEO of AnglicareCQ

        premium_icon Meet the new CEO of AnglicareCQ

        News ‘I’m looking forward to bringing together everything I’ve learned over this...