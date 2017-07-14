25°
News

What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

14th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
REVVED UP: The Historic Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow.
TODAY

  • 9.30AM:

    Wandal Craft Group meet on Friday at CWA Hall Wandal Road. The group does craft by hand and also do sewing machine items.

  • 9.30AM:

    Introd to Tai Chi at Thwaite Park, Keppel Cove Zilzie. Phone 4913 3840. This is a free event.

  • 10AM:

    Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 10AM:

    Babytime at Yeppoon Library. Sessions aimed at 0-2 years.

  • 10AM:

    Lively Rhyme Rime at Gracemere Community Hall. Introduce your child to the wonderful world of books and stories through imaginative play, drama, song, dance and fingerplays. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 3PM:

    Rockhampton River Festival. Check out our full program in paper today or phone 1300 22 55 77 / https://www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au/.

  • 3.30PM:

    Anime / Manga drawing club at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

  • 7PM:

    Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate Hire - Quads $0, Inlines $2. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.

TOMORROW

  • 8AM:

    Round 6 of the 2017 CQ Motocross Titles, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

  • 9AM:

    The Historic Motorcycle Show at the Military Museum, Archer Street. The show will display motorcycles from the 1920's to 1987 in the quadrangle at the Military Museum where they will be grouped according to the years of major military conflicts.

  • 10AM:

    Rockhampton River Festival. Check out our full program in paper today or phone 1300 22 55 77 / https://www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au/.

  • 10AM:

    Adelaide Park Rural Fire Brigade Open Day at the Fire Shed, Adelaide Park Road. Open day to celebrate the 60th Birthday of our Fire Brigade. Rural Fire Fighting Equipment demonstrations. 'lil Squirts' fire truck for the kids. Sausage sizzle. Cake cutting (11am). This is a free event.

  • 12.30PM:

    The Gracemere Branch of the Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League Qld Inc is holding a Cent Sale and Fashion Parade at the Waraburra School Hall, Gracemere. Phone 4933 3868 or 4933 3516.

  • 1PM:

    Bush Balladeer, singer songwriter and recording artist Bruce Lavender will be performing in concert at St Mary's Hall. Cost $15 and afternoon tea available for $3. Phone 4927 7282.

  • 2.30PM:

    Yeppoon Seagulls Ladies Day at Webb Park. $10 entry. Complimentary glass of champagne, finger food and three great games of football, great prizes. Proceeds to go to Prostate Cancer. Phone Bindi 4939 5599.

  • 7.30PM:

    Yeppoon Choral Society Inc presents Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella at Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets available outside the Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy or Emu Park Post Office. Cost $24 adults, $20 pensioners and school students. Visit www.yeppoonchoral.org.

SUNDAY

  • 8AM:

    EMU Park Markets at Bell Park. Biggest and best markets on the coast. More than 100 stalls including fruit and vegetables, homewares, plants, arts and crafts, nic-nacks, books, food and coffee.

  • 8AM:

    Round 6 of the 2017 CQ Motocross Titles, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

  • 8AM:

    The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

  • 9AM:

    Rockhampton River Festival. Check out our full program in paper today or phone 1300 22 55 77 / https://www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au/.

  • 9AM:

    The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

  • 2PM:

    2017 Canal Creek Memorial Service at the Canal Creek War Memorial. The service is in memory of the 31 United States and Australian Armed Services and support personnel who died at the site on 19 December 1943 in the crash of a Douglas C-47 Aircraft. Phone 4913 5000 for more information.
Rocky street where residents are prisoners in own homes

Rocky street where residents are prisoners in own homes

Residents fear man in nearby complex

The broken election promise that's hurting our region

BROKEN PROMISE: CQ Radiology Managing Director Dr Siavash Es'haghi says government needs to fix Medicare. Photo: Daniel Harkin / The Morning Bulletin

Radiologist accuses government of putting lives at risk.

REVEALED: Dire need to expand Shoalwater Bay Training Area

Soldiers from 2nd Royal Australian Regiment conduct an amphibious beach landing from HMAS Canberra during Exercise Talisman Saber 2017.

Australian Defence Force needs to increase the size of the facility.

New-look Yeppoon car park to celebrate Darumbal culture

Edwards Clarke's design for the Yeppoon Town Centre car park, inspired by Inidgenous Elder Doug Hatfield's Turtle Hunters.

Facade to feature the region's major Indigenous art installation

Sneak peek inside Rocky's spectacular new cabaret pop-up

spectacular cabaret and vaudevillian shows will dazzle crowds in intimate performances from some of Australia's best performers.

Livingstone councillor's plan to back local business

TOUGH TIMES: Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot wants council to favour local businesses when assessing tenders.

Plan to change the tender process to favour locals

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

Game of Thrones actor John Bradley reveals why his character Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

Woody Harrelson and wife Laura Louie attend the War for the Planet Of The Apes premiere in NYC. Picture: Charles Sykes/Invision/APSource:AP

Woody Harrelson never told his wife about infamous foursome sting

Finally! A reboot done right

WEB SLINGER: Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Spider-man Homecoming hits all the right hero notes

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

