What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

TODAY
9.30AM:Wandal Craft Group meet on Friday at CWA Hall Wandal Road. The group does craft by hand and also do sewing machine items.
9.30AM:Introd to Tai Chi at Thwaite Park, Keppel Cove Zilzie. Phone 4913 3840. This is a free event.
10AM:Conversational English at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.
10AM:Babytime at Yeppoon Library. Sessions aimed at 0-2 years.
10AM:Lively Rhyme Rime at Gracemere Community Hall. Introduce your child to the wonderful world of books and stories through imaginative play, drama, song, dance and fingerplays. Phone 4936 8043.
3PM:Rockhampton River Festival. Check out our full program in paper today or phone 1300 22 55 77 / https://www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au/.
3.30PM:Anime / Manga drawing club at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.
7PM:Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Road. Entry $7, Skate Hire - Quads $0, Inlines $2. Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available. Contact Judi on 0487 472 951.
TOMORROW
8AM:Round 6 of the 2017 CQ Motocross Titles, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily
9AM:The Historic Motorcycle Show at the Military Museum, Archer Street. The show will display motorcycles from the 1920's to 1987 in the quadrangle at the Military Museum where they will be grouped according to the years of major military conflicts.
10AM:Adelaide Park Rural Fire Brigade Open Day at the Fire Shed, Adelaide Park Road. Open day to celebrate the 60th Birthday of our Fire Brigade. Rural Fire Fighting Equipment demonstrations. 'lil Squirts' fire truck for the kids. Sausage sizzle. Cake cutting (11am). This is a free event.
12.30PM:The Gracemere Branch of the Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League Qld Inc is holding a Cent Sale and Fashion Parade at the Waraburra School Hall, Gracemere. Phone 4933 3868 or 4933 3516.
1PM:Bush Balladeer, singer songwriter and recording artist Bruce Lavender will be performing in concert at St Mary's Hall. Cost $15 and afternoon tea available for $3. Phone 4927 7282.
2.30PM:Yeppoon Seagulls Ladies Day at Webb Park. $10 entry. Complimentary glass of champagne, finger food and three great games of football, great prizes. Proceeds to go to Prostate Cancer. Phone Bindi 4939 5599.
7.30PM:Yeppoon Choral Society Inc presents Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella at Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets available outside the Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy or Emu Park Post Office. Cost $24 adults, $20 pensioners and school students. Visit www.yeppoonchoral.org.
SUNDAY
8AM:EMU Park Markets at Bell Park. Biggest and best markets on the coast. More than 100 stalls including fruit and vegetables, homewares, plants, arts and crafts, nic-nacks, books, food and coffee.
8AM:The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.
9AM:The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
2PM:2017 Canal Creek Memorial Service at the Canal Creek War Memorial. The service is in memory of the 31 United States and Australian Armed Services and support personnel who died at the site on 19 December 1943 in the crash of a Douglas C-47 Aircraft. Phone 4913 5000 for more information.