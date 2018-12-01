Menu
STAY COOL: Lifeguard Kaleb Armstrong, Hani, Dublin and Django Camm at the Mount Morgan Pool ahead of their Community Day which will be held from 12pm today. Free entry and a free sausage sizzle for the first 100 people through the gate. Head over to 36 Thompson Ave, Mount Morgan.
News

WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 42 Hours Across the Region

1st Dec 2018 10:00 AM

TODAY

6am:

Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

The Handmade Expo. The Robert Schwarten Pavilion Rockhampton Showgrounds. Free event. a high quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists and designers.

10.30am:

ADFAS lecture: Calligraphy in the Digital Age, a Modern Art Form. Rockhampton Library, 230 Bolosver St, Rockhampton.

12pm:

Mount Morgan Pool Community Day. 36 Thompson Avenue, Mount Morgan. Free entry from 12pm to 5pm. See story below for more information.

5pm:

CBD Xmas Fair. Rockhampton CBD, East Street. Celebrate the start of the festive season on Saturday 1st December from 5pm with the annual CBD Christmas Fair.

Bring the kids along to East Street, Rockhampton for a spectacular night of live entertainment with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 7.30pm.

There will also be face painting, Cooberrie park animals, food vendors, market stalls and a visit from Santa Claus.

There's plenty of parking available at the Arcade carpark.

5pm:

Casey Marie Live at the Clubhouse. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6pm:

2018 Mt Larcom and districts Christmas Carnival. Mt Larcom Showgrounds, The Narrows Rd.

6.30pm:

Allsorts Open Mic. 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton's Christmas tree lights up. Quay Street, Rockhampton (opposite Customs House). (lighting of the tree 8pm).

TOMORROW

7am:

Last Book Fair for the Year. Rockhampton Mount Archer Lions Club. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana.

8am:

Fig Tree Markets. Scenic Highway, Yeppoon.

8am:

Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines.

You can change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, Normanby St.

1pm:

December - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.

3pm:

Summer Lovin' Beach House Party. Yeppoon Beach House, 58 Farnborough Rd.

3pm:

Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club Jam. Pie Alley Blues. Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Carols on the Lawn. Christian Community Church. 368 Moores Creek Rd, North Rockhampton.
