WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 48 Hours across the region
TODAY
7am:Gentle Giant WOD. Yeppoon Crossfit Cap Coast.
5pm:Blended. Live. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar.
6pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 7. Reece Plumbing v Giddy Goat. Frenchville Sports Club Oval Two.
6.30pm:A night with Anna Farquhar. Special guests Greer Webley and Mitch Rolfe.
Emerald Little Theatre Inc. Cnr Anakie and Harris Sts, Emerald.
7pm:Chicks in Bowls. First ever meet-up. Rockhampton PCYC Skate Park.
7.30pm:Louise James FX. Gracemere Hotel.
9pm:R&B Legends Emerald. The Irish Village. Clermont St, Emerald.
TOMORROW
8am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhamp- ton.
"Full steam ahead for the new year, we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and new customers, what a great year 2018 was, and hoping for an even better one this year, the support of our local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.
"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray free, and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”
9am:The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
10am:Social Ski Sunday. Rockhampton Water Ski Club. 88 Ski Gardens Rd, Rockhampton.
Every Sunday the Rockhampton Water Ski Club boat is in the water ready for our Social Ski Sunday Fun-Day.
Everyone is welcome from beginners (instructors are always available to help you learn) to anyone experienced in skiing, kneeboarding and tubing.
Cost for non-members:
$10 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).
$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).
Cost for members:
$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).
$5 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).
All ski gear is provided.
Just bring your:
- togs
- towel
- sunscreen
- lunch
- enthusiasm.
10am:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. Hospital V CQ Water Service. Kalka Shades Oval One.
10am:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. James' XI v Reece Plumbing. Kalka Shades Oval Two.
2pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. Stanwell V Giddy Goat. Kalka Shades Oval One.
2pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. The Bangarangs V Jolt Bakery Cafe. Kalka Shades Oval
Two.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Aaron Hamilton. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
6pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 7. CQ Water Service v The Bangarangs. Frenchville Sports Club Oval Two.