WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 48 Hours across the region

AWARD WINNING: Country and rock singer Anna Farquhar will be performing at the Emerald Little Theatre Inc. tonight at 6.30pm.

AWARD WINNING: Country and rock singer Anna Farquhar will be performing at the Emerald Little Theatre Inc. tonight at 6.30pm. Meraki Portraiture

TODAY

7am:

Yeppoon Crossfit Cap Coast.

5pm:

Live. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar.

6pm:

Round 7. Reece Plumbing v Giddy Goat. Frenchville Sports Club Oval Two.

6.30pm:

Special guests Greer Webley and Mitch Rolfe.

Emerald Little Theatre Inc. Cnr Anakie and Harris Sts, Emerald.

7pm:

First ever meet-up. Rockhampton PCYC Skate Park.

7.30pm:

Gracemere Hotel.

9pm:

The Irish Village. Clermont St, Emerald.

TOMORROW

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhamp- ton.

"Full steam ahead for the new year, we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and new customers, what a great year 2018 was, and hoping for an even better one this year, the support of our local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.

"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray free, and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”

9am:

Thein Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

Rockhampton Water Ski Club. 88 Ski Gardens Rd, Rockhampton.

Every Sunday the Rockhampton Water Ski Club boat is in the water ready for our Social Ski Sunday Fun-Day.

Everyone is welcome from beginners (instructors are always available to help you learn) to anyone experienced in skiing, kneeboarding and tubing.

Cost for non-members:

$10 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).

$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).

Cost for members:

$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).

$5 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).

All ski gear is provided.

Just bring your:

- togs

- towel

- sunscreen

- lunch

- enthusiasm.

10am:

Round 6. Hospital V CQ Water Service. Kalka Shades Oval One.

10am:

Round 6. James' XI v Reece Plumbing. Kalka Shades Oval Two.

2pm:

Round 6. Stanwell V Giddy Goat. Kalka Shades Oval One.

2pm:

Round 6. The Bangarangs V Jolt Bakery Cafe. Kalka Shades Oval

Two.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

6pm:

Round 7. CQ Water Service v The Bangarangs. Frenchville Sports Club Oval Two.