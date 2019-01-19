WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 48 Hours across the region

REELING IN: Budding anglers, the next Hooked Fishing Charters event will be held next Thursday from 10am in Yeppoon. Pictured is Hooked Fishing Charters client Angela Warren.

TODAY

8.30am:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

7pm:

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club.

9pm:

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm:

The Maraboon Tavern.

TOMORROW

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

"Full steam ahead for the new year,we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and newcustomers, what a great year 2018 was and hoping for an even better one this year, the support ofour local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.

"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray-free and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies' and kids' fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”

8am:

Bell Park, Emu Park. If you would like to be a seller it is essential to book a site in advance by calling 0407 178 011. Sites are available from $20.

9am:

Thein Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open this Sunday, 9am-1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse code table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $75. Always wanted to try oil painting but never known where to start?

This one-day workshop will give you a firm grounding in the basics of oils in a relaxed and inspiring environment.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall.

2pm:

10 Dooley St, Rockhampton.

UPCOMING

Thursday, January 24:

Event to be held at 10am at RossCreek, Yeppoon. $10 a child includes lunch and a ride in the Hooked Boat.

Parental supervision is required.

Friday, January 25:

will be returning for craft, friendship and laughter in the QCWA Wandal Hall starting at 9.30am.

Come along and chat even if you do not wish to do craft.

Morning tea supplied.

Phone Helen 4928 6120.

Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16:

Get your glad rags on to enjoy an evening of 1920s-style mystery and intrigue.

This will be an evening of interactive entertainment, with the chance to solve a baffling murder (or even two) over the course of the night.

Archer Park Rail Museum will host this premier fundraising event with the support of the Rockhampton Little Theatre on Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, starting at 6pm.

Tickets: $50.

Limit of 50 tickets a night so make sure you get in quickly before they're all gone.

Tickets go on sale on January 21. Group (up to eight per team) or single bookings welcomed.

A light supper will be provided along with prizes for lucky door, best costumes and for guessing "whodunnit”.

So drop in, phone the museum on 4922 2774 or email archerpark@bigpond.com (EFTPOS available).