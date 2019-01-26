What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
7am:Great Australia Day Beach Party. Yeppoon foreshore. Starts with the Great Australia Day Fun Run. Dr Hubble's Sensational Bubble Show will take place from 3.30pm and PocketLove performs two shows (one from 1.15pm and another from 7.30pm).
7am:Australia Day - Emerald. Emerald Town Hall.
8am:Gracemere Australia Day celebration. Cedric Archer Park. From 8-11am, free event. Hosted by the Gracemere Men's Shed.
9am:Mount Morgan Australia Day celebration. No.7 (Big) Dam. Free event. Hosted by Mount Morgan Rotary Club.
11am:Australia Day Beach Party at Frenchville Sports Club. Frenchville Sports Club. 268 Eldon St, Frenchville.
This free event includes a barbecue buffet lunch, mudcrab races, thong-throwing competition and beach bucks bonanza $10,000 mega cash giveaway.
3pm:Great Australian Bites. Kershaw Gardens, North Rockhampton. Free event. Great Australian Bites is an event that celebrates, showcases and promotesQueensland produceandlocal culinary and musical talent in honour of AustraliaDay.
4pm:Mirror Sands Sculpture competition. Great Australia Day Beach Party, Yeppoon foreshore. Contestants just need to register at the administration gazebo before 4pm and there will be three categories - Midgets (up to 7 years), Juniors (8-14 years) and Open (all ages).
Contestants are allocated an area of beach of approximately 6mx6m in the Open section, and 4mx4m in the Midget and Junior sections.
More than $1500 in cash and prize vouchers to be won.
4pm:Bouldercombe Australia Day celebration. Bouldercombe Recreation Complex. Hosted by Bouldercombe Progress Association.
7pm:YBRWF Bull Riding Fundraiser. Great Western Hotel. The Second Annual Fundraiser Bull Ride. All proceeds will help send your local bull riders to Texas, US, in August this year to compete in the Youth World Bull Riding Finals.
In 2018, nine competitors represented the Great Western BullRiders Association, with five finishing in the top 10, including oneWorld Champion - Macauley Leather.
All the action starts at 7pm. Gates open at 6.30pm.
Adults $20, children $10, family pass $50.
8pm:Deep End - Australia Day. Giddy Goat Rockhampton.
9pm:Galaxy Hop. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
8am:Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
"Full steam ahead for the new year,we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and newcustomers, what a great year 2018 was and hoping for an even better one this year, the support ofour local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.
"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray-free and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids' fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”
8am:Heritage Village Australia Day Markets. Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Cost: $2 entry,
under-14s free.
11am:Hottest 100 Party. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
Noon:Beaches Post-Australia Day Hottest 100 Rooftop Recovery Party. Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon.
1pm:Sunday Afternoon Session. Yeppoon RSL Club.
2pm:PocketLove. The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Aristokatz. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.