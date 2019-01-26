What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

The Mirror Sands Sculpture competition will be held today at Yeppoon. Honing their sand sculpture skills for the Great Australia Day Beach Party are Fred Krievins, Chloe Paviour, Schanay Pierce and Briana Paviour.

The Mirror Sands Sculpture competition will be held today at Yeppoon. Honing their sand sculpture skills for the Great Australia Day Beach Party are Fred Krievins, Chloe Paviour, Schanay Pierce and Briana Paviour. Dave Martin

TODAY

7am:

Yeppoon foreshore. Starts with the Great Australia Day Fun Run. Dr Hubble's Sensational Bubble Show will take place from 3.30pm and PocketLove performs two shows (one from 1.15pm and another from 7.30pm).

7am:

Emerald Town Hall.

8am:

Cedric Archer Park. From 8-11am, free event. Hosted by the Gracemere Men's Shed.

9am:

No.7 (Big) Dam. Free event. Hosted by Mount Morgan Rotary Club.

11am:

Frenchville Sports Club. 268 Eldon St, Frenchville.

This free event includes a barbecue buffet lunch, mudcrab races, thong-throwing competition and beach bucks bonanza $10,000 mega cash giveaway.

3pm:

Kershaw Gardens, North Rockhampton. Free event. Great Australian Bites is an event that celebrates, showcases and promotesQueensland produceandlocal culinary and musical talent in honour of AustraliaDay.

4pm:

Great Australia Day Beach Party, Yeppoon foreshore. Contestants just need to register at the administration gazebo before 4pm and there will be three categories - Midgets (up to 7 years), Juniors (8-14 years) and Open (all ages).

Contestants are allocated an area of beach of approximately 6mx6m in the Open section, and 4mx4m in the Midget and Junior sections.

More than $1500 in cash and prize vouchers to be won.

4pm:

Bouldercombe Recreation Complex. Hosted by Bouldercombe Progress Association.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel. The Second Annual Fundraiser Bull Ride. All proceeds will help send your local bull riders to Texas, US, in August this year to compete in the Youth World Bull Riding Finals.

In 2018, nine competitors represented the Great Western BullRiders Association, with five finishing in the top 10, including oneWorld Champion - Macauley Leather.

All the action starts at 7pm. Gates open at 6.30pm.

Adults $20, children $10, family pass $50.

8pm:

Giddy Goat Rockhampton.

9pm:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

"Full steam ahead for the new year,we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and newcustomers, what a great year 2018 was and hoping for an even better one this year, the support ofour local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.

"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray-free and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids' fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”

8am:

Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Cost:$2 entry,

under-14s free.

11am:

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Noon:

Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon RSL Club.

2pm:

The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.