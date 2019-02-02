What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

WIRED FOR SOUND: The Cliff Richard and The Shadows 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert will be appearing at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton tonight from 7.30pm.

WIRED FOR SOUND: The Cliff Richard and The Shadows 60th Anniversary Tribute Concert will be appearing at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton tonight from 7.30pm.

TODAY

6pm:

Yeppoon Community Development Centre, 80 John St Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

SUNDAY

7am:

Rockhampton Mount Archer

To be held in Hinchcliffe St.

Variety of books for all ages, many children's education books, Australian books, fantasy book, sport books plus many more.

Entry is free. All they ask is a fair donation.

All money donated stays in our local community.

7.30am:

Scenic Highway, Yeppoon.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

9am:

in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open 9am-1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse code table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

10am:

The Mount Chalmers History Centre at 24School St will be open from 10am-2pm.

View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town.

Free entry but donations are appreciated. For information phone Sue 4934 4293.

1pm:

Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association Rockhampton. Fun for all ages.

Ride behind old steam engines or diesel locomotives.

Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Campbell Sts, Rockhampton.

Enclosed footwear is required to ride the trains.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall.

2pm:

Yeppoon RSL Club, corner of Normanby and Hill Sts.

UPCOMING

Friday, February 15:

The 2019 Over the Fence Comedy FilmFestival presents Imperfect Worlds.

Laugh, chuckle, roar and buckle in for a roller coaster ride through

14 short comedy films portraying the imperfect worlds of human beings.

At Yeppoon Town Hall,

25 Normanby St.

Tickets cost $15 at the door.

Friday, February 15:

The Stanwell Progress Association is hosting an

Starting from 7.30pm at Stanwell Hall, there will be music by TwoCan.

Admission costs $10, which includes supper and lucky door.

Everyone welcome.