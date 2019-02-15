Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Silky Fuzz (which consists of Alistair White, Luther Hurman, Bailey Connor and Graydon Kennedy) will perform at the Beach Club Cafe in Yeppoon tonight from 7pm.
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Silky Fuzz (which consists of Alistair White, Luther Hurman, Bailey Connor and Graydon Kennedy) will perform at the Beach Club Cafe in Yeppoon tonight from 7pm. Contributed
Whats On

WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 48 Hours Across the Region

16th Feb 2019 12:01 AM

TODAY

MIDNIGHT:

Rosewood Band live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

6am:

Yeppoon Community Market. Every Saturday in the Yeppoon Showgrounds. Enquiries 4939 7976.

8am:

The Handmade Expo Market Rockhampton. Rockhampton Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

10am:

Author Talk: Nene Davies, Whitethorne. For local author Nene Davies, there's nothing like chatting with like-minded people about their passion for reading and creating, and that's exactly what she'll be doing on February 16 at Yeppoon Library.

Readers, writers and book lovers are invited to attend an Author Talk with Nene.

Guests will get to hear about her writing journey as the proud author of five novels, with her latest titled Whitethorne.

6pm:

Save CQ jobs town meeting with Pauline Hanson. Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek Rd Rockhampton. Free event.

7pm:

Silky Fuzz Live. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

8pm:

Tia Gostelow - Thick Skin Tour. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Tickets $20. Visit tiagostelow.com.

9pm:

Three Legged Devils. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

8am:

Kern Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

9am:

Junior Squash Fundraiser - Bunnings Sausage Sizzle. Bunnings Rockhampton, Yaamba Rd.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

Creative Storytelling. Mount Morgan School of Arts.

10am:

Altered Books with Peta Lloyd. Yeppoon Community Development Centre. Tickets $40. Visit trybooking.com.

10am:

Unearthed - Dinosaur Bones Workshop. Come on a dinosaur hunt with us at the gallery and create your own dinosaur bones.

This workshop will guide you in the creation of plaster dinosaur bones, display them in your home or use them for play.

Bring your budding archaeologist along to this workshop. Price: $35.

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Anderson Room (entry via the front entry of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade).

1pm:

Country music and dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall.

3.30pm:

Mexican Sunday Sesh. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

Sunday, March 3:

Rockhampton Local Ambulance Committee cent sale. Time: 12.30pm. St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St, North Rockhampton. Two hundred plus cent sale prizes, multi draws and raffles. Afternoon tea available, free tea and coffee. Enquiries phone Glenys on 0402566146.
getting out tmbcommunity tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gracemere couple left with empty block after bad bank advice

    premium_icon Gracemere couple left with empty block after bad bank advice

    News "They seemed really eager to have us get money,” Mr Duncan said

    • 15th Feb 2019 11:59 PM
    Fire caused $480k damages to former Win TV building

    premium_icon Fire caused $480k damages to former Win TV building

    Crime Revealed: what other crimes the then 18-year-old got up to that year

    Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    premium_icon Police under investigation after young woman's arm broken

    News An internal police investigation is underway

    Man to spend month in prison after 12 vulgar SMSs to ex

    premium_icon Man to spend month in prison after 12 vulgar SMSs to ex

    Crime 'I have doubts rehabilitation will be effective here...'