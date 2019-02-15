WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 48 Hours Across the Region

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Silky Fuzz (which consists of Alistair White, Luther Hurman, Bailey Connor and Graydon Kennedy) will perform at the Beach Club Cafe in Yeppoon tonight from 7pm.

TODAY

MIDNIGHT:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

6am:

Every Saturday in the Yeppoon Showgrounds. Enquiries 4939 7976.

8am:

Rockhampton Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

10am:

For local author Nene Davies, there's nothing like chatting with like-minded people about their passion for reading and creating, and that's exactly what she'll be doing on February 16 at Yeppoon Library.

Readers, writers and book lovers are invited to attend an Author Talk with Nene.

Guests will get to hear about her writing journey as the proud author of five novels, with her latest titled Whitethorne.

6pm:

Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek Rd Rockhampton. Free event.

7pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

8pm:

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Tickets $20. Visit tiagostelow.com.

9pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

9am:

Bunnings Rockhampton, Yaamba Rd.

9am:

Thein Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

Mount Morgan School of Arts.

10am:

Yeppoon Community Development Centre. Tickets $40. Visit trybooking.com

10am:

Come on a dinosaur hunt with us at the gallery and create your own dinosaur bones.

This workshop will guide you in the creation of plaster dinosaur bones, display them in your home or use them for play.

Bring your budding archaeologist along to this workshop. Price: $35.

Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Anderson Room (entry via the front entry of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade).

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall.

3.30pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

UPCOMING

Sunday, March 3:

Time: 12.30pm. St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St, North Rockhampton. Two hundred plus cent sale prizes, multi draws and raffles. Afternoon tea available, free tea and coffee. Enquiries phone Glenys on 0402566146.