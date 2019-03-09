News
What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region
TODAY
7am:Parkrun. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: Free. Visit Rockhampton Regional Council website for more details.
7.30am:Water skiing: Round eight - Mount Morgan No.7 Dam.
8.30am:The Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland Inc. VCV Rockhampton, Yaamba Rd.
9am:2019 Rocky Rugby League Nines. Browne Park, Rockhampton. Tickets $6. Pay at event.
1.30pm:Kayla Boyd: Find Your Fierce. Headricks Lane, East St, Rockhampton.
2pm:2019 Mount Morgan Rugby Union Club Sign-On Day. Newman Oval, Mount Morgan.
2.30pm:Twin Track Mud Racing. CQ Mudsportz. Scrubby Creek Rd, Kabra.
5pm:Cubs Old Boys Celebration. Rockhampton Leagues Club, George St.
6pm:Thrive Men's Barbecue. Lighthouse Baptist Church, Norman Rd, Rockhampton.
7.30pm:One-Act Play Festival. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, East St, Rockhampton.
9pm:TnD. The Bush Inn Bar and Grill, the Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
6.30am:Melanoma March, Rockhampton. Huish Dr/Victoria Pde, Rockhampton. Cost: $30. Email sophie@moreymedia.com.au for more information or phone the Melanoma Institute Australia on 0294362111.
7.30am:Water skiing: Round eight - Mount Morgan No.7 Dam.
8am:Kern Arcade Carpark Markets. Come and enjoy the ambience of Madonna's family-friendly Arcade Carpark Markets, all undercover, free parking and free entry. Fantastic fashions, craft, jewellery, mobile butchers, fresh flowers. The real true-blue local farmers. Supporting our markets are Lindsay pumpkins, Sheryl's variety of sweet potatoes, Cap Coast vegies (chemical-free), Benson family (organic bananas) large range of nuts, the Brown family's local honey and fruit and vegetables, Annalyn Asian vegetables, Berry good produce, Keit Mangos. Freshly picked free-range eggs, Blue Sky heritage eggs, Country Fresh eggs. Such a great variety.
8am:Heritage Village Markets. Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Cost $2 a person, under 14s free.
9am:Ken Banks Memorial Bird Sale. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Birds for sale - finches, parrots, budgerigars, lovebirds, canaries, doves and quails. Trade tables - birdcages and accessories, birdseed, nesting boxes plus more. Entry - $2 for children and under 13s free. Rockhampton Finch and Parrot Social Club Inc will honour past president Ken Banks and his family. Doors open from 9am-noon. Mr Banks sadly died early last year. He had his own bird sanctuary at his Cawarral property, with well over 600 birds, every one of them too special to sell. Mr Banks was a great asset to the club and is greatly missed. Bird breeders and enthusiasts from across Queensland and NSW will be supporting the sale. Trade tables will also have tables with cage and aviary items for sale along with free advice. Mayor Margaret Strelow will officially open the sale and it is supported by Rockhampton Regional Council.
- The Rockhampton Finch and Parrot Social Club meets on the third Sunday of each month at members' homes around the area as well as other venues in the local area. For further information, please phone president Ashley Hansson on 0407150533.
10am:Steampunk It Workshop. The Mill Gallery, Normanby St, Yeppoon. Tickets at trybooking.com.
1pm:Vintage Garden Tea. St Aubin's Village, Canoona Rd, Rockhampton. Numbers are limited at 50 people so please phone Kym on 49267703 (between 9am-1pm) or email events@lickityfingerscatering. com.au to book your tickets. When booking please notify Kym if you have any dietary requirements for your table.
1pm:45East Sunday Session. 45East St, Rockhampton. You are welcome to join us to relax, have a few beers with a few musicians who might jam or talk music.
5pm:Innocent Eve. Live on the Keppel Bay Sailing Club deck. Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.