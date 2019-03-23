What's on in CQ: 48 Hours Across the Region

COLOURFUL: The second Colour Me Capricorn event will be held at Kershaw Gardens on Sunday from 7am.

COLOURFUL: The second Colour Me Capricorn event will be held at Kershaw Gardens on Sunday from 7am. Contributed

TODAY

7am:

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. 100 Spencer Street, Rockhampton.

6pm:

. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel. Cost: $20. The rules are simple; a cowboy puts one hand in a plaited rope and the other in the air and has to hang on for an 8 second ride, but when you're getting on the meanest Bulls in the country, it's not so simple. Come and enjoy dinner in the award winning Bullhead Restaurant. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.com.au for more information.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

TOMORROW

6am:

Kershaw Gardens, North Rockhampton.RACQ Capricorn Rescue invites you to be a part of the most colourful fun run in Rockhampton this year!

Run, walk, dance or stroll your way along the garden path, covering the Kershaw Gardens in a cloud of colour.

First heat kicks off at 7am, with 15 minute intervals between each heat.

Cost: $25 - Adults, $15 - Youth, $70 - Family of four, $80 - Team of four.

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9am:

Tanby Garden Centre, Kinka Beach Rd Tanby (between Yeppoon and Emu Park).

12pm:

Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd Rockhampton.

Upcoming

Monday, April 1:

The next monthly meeting of The Rockhampton and District U3A (University of the Third Age) will be held on Monday, April 1 at the Frenchville Sports Club beginning at 9.30am.

The guest speaker for the morning will be a spokeswoman from CQU Health.

New members and guests are most welcome to attend and for further information phone 4922 1581 or look on the website.