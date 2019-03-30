Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AWARD-WINNING: Alex Taubert, head brewer at Headricks Lane Brewery prepares for an official brew launch which officially kicks off today.
AWARD-WINNING: Alex Taubert, head brewer at Headricks Lane Brewery prepares for an official brew launch which officially kicks off today.
News

What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

30th Mar 2019 12:01 AM

TODAY

7am:

Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

8am:

That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, Berserker St Rockhampton. Cost: $2 for adults.

9am:

CQ Mummas Markets. Rockhampton Showgrounds. A great variety of stalls and fun for the family. Held from 9am to 1pm. Kids free, adults $2.

10am:

Phoney Film Workshops "Hollywood Tricks”. Rockhampton Library (Southside), Bolsover St. Bookings essential, phone 49368043.

5pm:

Headricks Lane Brewing Official Launch: Three award-winning beers brewed at Headricks Lane. East St, Rockhampton. Now open and on tap. Matching canapes curated by Laneway Restaurant.

7pm:

Baton Twirlers Trivia Night. Tennis Rockhampton, Lion Creek Rd. Cost: $15.

SUNDAY

7am:

Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second hand items.

8am:

Ross Creek Discovery Day. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon. Cost: free. Come along and learn about the fascinating ecosystem of Ross Creek and the wildlife that rely on it for survival.

8am:

Markets on Quay. Littler-Cum-Ingrham Park (Near Boat Ramp), 375 Quay St, Rockhampton.

9am:

Archer Park Rail Museum. The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall.

1pm:

45East Sunday Session. 45 East St, Rockhampton. You are welcome to join us to relax, chill out, have a few Sunday beers with a musicians who might jam.

UPCOMING

Wednesday, April 10:

Jenny's Open Pink Day on the Greens for Cancer. Rockhampton Golf Course from 9am. Hosted by Rocky Ladies Golf Club. Nominations can be made online or phone club on 49273311 or Helen 0403572638.
getting out tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Eyes off our Central Region Supreme Court Justice Crow

    premium_icon Eyes off our Central Region Supreme Court Justice Crow

    Crime Gold Coast lawyer lobbying for permanent Supreme Court at Southport suggest Justice Crow could preside in his 'spare time'.

    • 30th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    CQ beaches: Beautiful one day, polluted the next

    premium_icon CQ beaches: Beautiful one day, polluted the next

    News YEPPOON surf life saver shares shocking finds on local beaches

    • 30th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
    Why these business owners love being based in Gracemere

    premium_icon Why these business owners love being based in Gracemere

    Business 'I don't see any disadvantage to us basing ourselves here.'

    • 30th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Five transported to hospital after rollover

    premium_icon Five transported to hospital after rollover

    News Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked