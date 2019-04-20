What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

LEGENDARY ROCKER: Don't miss Jon Stevens when he electrifies the audience at The Common in Rockhampton this weekend for the Red Hot Summer Tour.

SATURDAY

7am:

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Please register before your first run. Every week, we grab a coffee in the Gardens Tearooms. Email rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

1pm:

The Common, North Rockhampton. Easter this year will rock thanks to special guests John Farnham, Daryl Braithwaite, Jon Stevens, Vanessa Amorosi, Dragon and Thirsty Merc. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.au/

1pm

Saturday Sesh. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Free event.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

9pm:

Live. Zodiac Nightclub, Rockhampton. Tickets $10-$15, pay at event.

10pm:

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Like and share on Facebook to win two massive hamper give aways, Easter Bunny will be giving away Easter eggs, popular Disney characters, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Garfield, and the Mario Brothers will be appearing and frolicking throughout the day.

Lots of prizes to be won colouring in competitions, make your best Easter bonnet for the parade, kids and adults apply. Free petting zoo, so many cute animals, Kenny the Clydesdale, with carriage rides, amusement rides, face painting, sausage sizzle and all of our new and regular market stalls to browse through the selected shops and food outlets that will be opened.

Come and enjoy.

And remember always free entry, free car parking and all undercover for all stalls, as well as some limited food stall sites available, call Madonna on 0419 848 005.

8am:

Live Music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, plants, bric a brac, books and much more.

Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking.

Enquiries 0407 178 011.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram!

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the morse code table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

Sportsmen and sportswomen. Did you play basketball, cricket, soccer in Rockhampton during the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s?

A grand reunion is planned for Sunday at the Frenchville Sports Club.

Bring your husband, wife, partner or friend for an afternoon of exaggeration, overstating of abilities, tales of achievements or missed opportunities, unbridled camaraderie, joy and laughter.

Please pass this on to all of your "old” team mates as all are welcome and good numbers will make for a fabulous afternoon.

Full bar facilities plus the Flames Bistro and La Vista Cafe will be available for meals, snacks, coffees and cakes.

This will be at your own cost.

If possible, please wear a name tag as you may not have changed over the years but some of us may have.

Get active, get excited.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon. Free event.

UPCOMING

Monday, April 22:

First ever Gemmological Symposium in Rockhampton.

A series of talks with eight topics centring on ethical jewellery practices, sapphires, opal, discoveries and tales of MIA in South East Asia, getting the best colour out of gems, crystals and cyber space security.

Time: 11am to 5pm, April 21-22. Cost is $15 per lecture, $50 for one day, $80 for both days. www.gem.org.au.