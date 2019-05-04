What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

The crowd enjoying market stalls at the Golden Mount Festival, Mt Morgan. Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

The crowd enjoying market stalls at the Golden Mount Festival, Mt Morgan. Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin Trinette Stevens

TODAY

7am:

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

7am:

Lawrie St, Gracemere. A variety of stalls including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants, fruit and vegetables and a whole lot more.

Come and try Gracemere Lions's famous bacon and egg burgers, a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee available.

So why not come and have breakfast in the park.

Information and stall bookings, phone 0467223824.

8.30am:

8.30am - Morgan St markets commence trading. 9am: welcome to country and official opening. 9.15am: all-day street entertainment and busking. 10.30am: assembling at Mount Morgan Central State School top oval for three to eight year-olds' mini cutter. 1.30pm: grand parade: Out of this World (theme). 2.15pm: assembling for the junior Running of the Cutter. 3.15pm: assembling for the senior Running of the Cutter. 4pm: presentation for procession, Running of the Cutter trophies and raffles drawn.

10am:

973 Malchie Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile. Visit www.campdraft.com/ for more information.

Noon:

Gracemere Bowls Club. Doors open noon, commencing at 1.30pm. Entry fee $5.

Come along and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and a delicious afternoon tea. Phone Ruth on 49284509 or clubhouse for bookings.

1pm:

The Cawarral Community Hall. For more information, phone Del on 49354866 or Jenny on 0417346061.

2pm:

QCWA Wandal Branch are holding theirin their hall on Jardine Park in Wandal Rd. Good grocery prizes with laughter and friendship. Tickets $1. Free afternoon tea.

6.30pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Entry is $5. Prize for best costume.

6.30pm:

Gracemere Community Hall. Barry St, Gracemere.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

7am:

Rockhampton Mount Archer Lions Club. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana. Free entry.

All money raised is donated back to local area.

8am:

Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan. A family-friendly brekky accompanied by easy listening music.

8am:

Breakfast and all-day rodeo activities at Mount Morgan Showgrounds. Phone 0429381092 for more information.

8am:

Scenic Highway, Yeppoon.

9am:

in Denison St, Rockhampton, is open until 1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

973 Malchie Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile. Visit www.campdraft.com/ for more information.

11am:

Keppel Park Racecourse. $10 entry. Visit www.racingqueensland.com.au for more information.

Noon:

Order of the Eastern Star. Rockhampton Pipe Band Hall. 36 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Many prizes and spot raffles. Doors open noon, start 1pm.

1pm:

Corner Campbell St and Cambridge St, Rockhampton. Cost is $2 for three laps or $10 for unlimited rides for all children and young-at-heart adults.

5pm:

Number 7 Dam, Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan. Free event.