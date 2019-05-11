What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

MYSTERY MEAL: Dining in the Dark will tajke place at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton from 6pm tonight. See below for link to ticketing information.

MYSTERY MEAL: Dining in the Dark will tajke place at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton from 6pm tonight. See below for link to ticketing information. Allan Reinikka ROK111116aheadric

TODAY

7am:

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St.

9am:

Fashion Parade. Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.

10am:

Saleyards Rd, Gracemere.

4pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: adults $25. For more information, contact the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club on 041 438807.

6pm:

Bridge St, Berserker. Cost: adults, $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10 and families (two adults and two children) $50.

6pm:

The Mill Gallery, 31 to 35 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Rd.

7pm:

Topology is touring regionally. Their performances combine live music and archival footage from the early 20th century. The Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst.

TOMORROW

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

7.30am:

Rockhampton Leagues Club. George St, Rockhampton.

8am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost: $2 per person, entrants under 14 years of age are free. No pets allowed. Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides.

8am:

Byfield General Store Gardens. Cost: free.

Noon:

Footlights Theatre Restaurant, 123 Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Round four. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Cost $20.

1pm:

St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St North Rockhampton.

COMING UP

Friday, May 17:

Time: 8am to noon. East St, Rockhampton (outside Zambrero).