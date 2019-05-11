Menu
MYSTERY MEAL: Dining in the Dark will tajke place at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton from 6pm tonight. See below for link to ticketing information.
What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

11th May 2019 12:01 AM
TODAY

7am:

Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St.

9am:

Taking Shape Rockhampton. Fashion Parade. Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.

10am:

Gracemere Horse Sale. Saleyards Rd, Gracemere.

4pm:

Rockhampton Speedway. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: adults $25. For more information, contact the Rockhampton Saloon Car Club on 041 438807.

6pm:

PCYC Rockhampton Boxing Tournament. Bridge St, Berserker. Cost: adults, $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10 and families (two adults and two children) $50.

6pm:

Steampunk Exhibition. The Mill Gallery, 31 to 35 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Dining in the Dark. Headricks Lane, East St Rockhampton. Tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.

6.30pm:

Moonlight Movies. Rockhampton Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Rd.

7pm:

Queensland at Home. Topology is touring regionally. Their performances combine live music and archival footage from the early 20th century. The Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst.

TOMORROW

7am:

Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

7.30am:

Mother's Day Breakfast. Rockhampton Leagues Club. George St, Rockhampton.

8am:

Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost: $2 per person, entrants under 14 years of age are free. No pets allowed. Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides.

8am:

Byfield Market - Mother's Day. Byfield General Store Gardens. Cost: free.

Noon:

Mother's Day Lunch and Show. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, 123 Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series. Round four. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Cost $20.

1pm:

Country Music and Dancing. St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St North Rockhampton.

COMING UP

Friday, May 17:

Blue Care Auxiliary Street Stall. Time: 8am to noon. East St, Rockhampton (outside Zambrero).
