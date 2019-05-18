What's on in CQ: 48 hours across the region

GETTING OUT: Rockhampton Grammar School at the 2018 Relay For Life.

GETTING OUT: Rockhampton Grammar School at the 2018 Relay For Life. Contributed

Today

7am:

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Weekly free five kilometre run.

8am:

The Attic Espresso Bar, 44 James St Yeppoon.

10am:

She will be talking about her writing experiences at the Rockhampton Regional Library on Saturday 18 May, 10am to 11.30am.

10am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $55.

10am:

”. Yeppoon Library, 84 John St.

10am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Food from around the world, hosted by Central Queensland Multicultural Association Cost: Adults $3 Children free (See story page 2)

2pm:

CQUniversity North Rockhampton campus oval. Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

For more information, contact Montana Smith on 07 4932 8679.

5pm:

Southside United Sports Club (Jardine Park). Free entry.

6.30pm:

- Mount Morgan. Mount Morgan School of Arts, Morgan St. Cost: free.

6.30pm:

Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Rd. Visit ivvy.com.au for tickets.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. For more information 07 4922 3888.

7pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

Tomorrow

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

7am:

Rigalsford Park, Elphinstone St Rockhampton. Walk length is 4km. For more information, visit millionpawswalk.com.au

8am:

Live Music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, meat/seafood wheel, plants, bric-a-brac, books and much more.

Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking.

Enquiries 0407 178 011.

8am:

Browne Park, Murray St Rockhampton.

For more information, contact the Brisbane Broncos team on 07 3858 9120 or email events@broncos.com.au.

1pm:

Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St Yeppoon.

2pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Cost: free.

3pm:

. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon. Free event.