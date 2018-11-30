What's On in CQ: 72 Hours across the Region

FAMILY FUN: The Mount Morgan Pool Community Day where there will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Pictured is lifeguard Kaleb Armstrong, Hani, Dublin and Django Camm.

TODAY

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

10am:

The Mill Gallery. Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

8pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

10am:

Emu Park Library.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

The Robert Schwarten Pavilion Rockhampton Showgrounds. Free event. a high quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists and designers.

10.30am:

Rockhampton Library, 230 Bolosver St, Rockhampton.

12pm:

36 Thompson Avenue, Mount Morgan. Free entry from 12pm to 5pm.

5pm:

Rockhampton CBD, East Street. Celebrate the start of the festive season on Saturday 1st December from 5pm with the annual CBD Christmas Fair.

Bring the kids along to East Street, Rockhampton for a spectacular night of live entertainment with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 7:30pm.

There will also be face painting, Cooberrie park animals, food vendors, market stalls and a visit from Santa.

There's plenty of parking available at the Arcade carpark.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Buch Square, The Caves. Contact Julie on 4934 3202 or Bev 4934 2463 for more information.

6.30pm:

52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Quay Street, Rockhampton (opposite Customs House). (lighting of the tree 8pm).

SUNDAY

7am:

Rockhampton Mount Archer Lions Club. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana.

8am:

Scenic Highway, Yeppoon.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

9am:

Thein Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, Normanby St.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.

3pm:

Yeppoon Beach House, 58 Farnborough Rd.

3pm:

Pie Alley Blues. Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Christian Community Church. 368 Moores Creek Rd, North Rockhampton.