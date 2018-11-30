Menu
FAMILY FUN: The Mount Morgan Pool Community Day where there will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family. Pictured is lifeguard Kaleb Armstrong, Hani, Dublin and Django Camm.
News

What's On in CQ: 72 Hours across the Region

30th Nov 2018 12:01 AM

TODAY

9am:

Santa Photos. Stockland Rockhampton.

10am:

Yeppoon: 150 years: 1868 - 2018. The Mill Gallery. Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Goodnight Skrub. Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Bad Boy Mowdown Bull Ride Round 3. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

8pm:

Fridays - Live Music. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

10am:

Knitters & Knotters. Emu Park Library.

TOMORROW

6am:

Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

The Handmade Expo. The Robert Schwarten Pavilion Rockhampton Showgrounds. Free event. a high quality market showcasing talented craftspeople, artists and designers.

10.30am:

ADFAS lecture: Calligraphy in the Digital Age, a Modern Art Form. Rockhampton Library, 230 Bolosver St, Rockhampton.

12pm:

Mount Morgan Pool Community Day. 36 Thompson Avenue, Mount Morgan. Free entry from 12pm to 5pm.

5pm:

CBD Xmas Fair. Rockhampton CBD, East Street. Celebrate the start of the festive season on Saturday 1st December from 5pm with the annual CBD Christmas Fair.

Bring the kids along to East Street, Rockhampton for a spectacular night of live entertainment with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 7:30pm.

There will also be face painting, Cooberrie park animals, food vendors, market stalls and a visit from Santa.

There's plenty of parking available at the Arcade carpark.

5pm:

Casey Marie Live at the Clubhouse. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6pm:

The Caves Lions Community "Christmas Fair in the Square”. Buch Square, The Caves. Contact Julie on 4934 3202 or Bev 4934 2463 for more information.

6.30pm:

Allsorts Open Mic. 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton's Christmas tree lights up. Quay Street, Rockhampton (opposite Customs House). (lighting of the tree 8pm).

SUNDAY

7am:

Last Book Fair for the Year. Rockhampton Mount Archer Lions Club. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana.

8am:

Fig Tree Markets. Scenic Highway, Yeppoon.

8am:

Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

1pm:

Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, Normanby St.

1pm:

December - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.

3pm:

Summer Lovin' Beach House Party. Yeppoon Beach House, 58 Farnborough Rd.

3pm:

Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club Jam. Pie Alley Blues. Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Carols on the Lawn. Christian Community Church. 368 Moores Creek Rd, North Rockhampton.
    Local Partners