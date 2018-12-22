What's on in CQ: 72 Hours across the region

GET READY: Love & Theft is one of the international acts who'll liven up the Beef Capital at Rockin Rocky which is held from December 29 to 31 at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton.

TODAY

7am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park, Yeppoon.

Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and much more.

10am:

Emu Park Museum, 17 Hill St. Displays, model locomotives, sausage sizzle.

Phone 49396080.

Gold coin donation on entry would be appreciated.

10am:

The Attic Espresso Bar, 44 James St, Yeppoon.

11am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

3pm:

Beaman Park, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds.

6.30pm:

52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

St Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

7am:

This Sunday, what a wonderful way to spend the morning at the Arcade Car Park Markets.

A massive free hamper to be won when purchasing items from a stall holder or the like and share page on Facebook.

Amazing contributions from participating stall holders including meat vouchers, fruit and vegetables, handmade items and a $120 ham, plus more.

There will be heaps of entertainment with Santa, elves, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, amazing magicians from Melbourne doing many illusions and intriguing tricks, children singing Christmas carols.

Funtime amusements will be attending with fun entertaining for the kids, with a Slim Workshop.

The ever popular el-jay pony rides, Radio Nag will be doing a live coverage, Kenny the Clydesdale, plus all the great stalls with very happy jolly stall holders. Plenty of Christmas gifts.

Also selling homemade crafts, second hand items, cakes and bakes, plants, fruit and vegetables, mobile butchers, organic products, nuts and oils, and much more.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Number 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6pm:

Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

6.30pm

Starting at Judd Park (460 Norman Rd).

7.30pm:

St Joseph's Cathedral, William St, Rockhampton.

UPCOMING

December 29-31:

Rockhampton's iconic Great Western Hotel will host this special event which will introduce Central Queensland audiences to local and international talent.

- Love & Theft (USA)

- Drew Baldridge (USA)

- Mick Lindsay

- Casey Barnes

- Rachael Fahim

- Josh Setterfield

- Bridget O'Shannessy

- Route 33

- Dee Jay Bux

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rockinrocky.com.

December 31:

There will be amusements, food vans, face painting, and two fantastic firework displays - one at 7.30pm and one at midnight.

To keep everyone safe, there will be some temporary road closures in place:

- 6:00am Monday 31 December 2018 to 6:00am Tuesday 1 January 2019

- Quay Street (between William and Denham Street) and the Quay Street lower bank car park (off Quay and Derby Streets)

- 4:00pm Monday 31 December 2018 to 6:00am Tuesday 1 January 2019:

- Quay Street (between Fitzroy and Denham Streets)

- Quay Lane (between Fitzroy and William Streets)

- East Street (between Denham and William Streets)

- Denham Street (between East and Quay Streets)

- William Street (between East Lane and Quay Street)

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and observe all signs and traffic directions.