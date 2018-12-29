What's On in CQ: 72 Hours across the Region

LIGHTS DISPLAY: Rockhampton's skyline will be lit up on New Year's Eve for Light Up The Sky.

TODAY

8am:

The Strand Hotel car park.

3pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Performances by Busby Marou, Pete Murray, Tia Gostelow, Silky Fuzz and special guest, Ian Moss. Visit onehotnight.oztix.com.au for tickets.

5pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. An outstanding line up of artists will perform along with a ute muster, great food and the popular Xtreme Bulls to be held on New Years Eve.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon RSL Club. Corner Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

5pm:

MONDAY

4pm:

. Say goodbye to 2018 by attending the 7.30pm display, or say hello to 2019 by watching the midnight show.

Join together on Quay Street as Rockhampton Regional Council closes the road for amusements, food vendors and jumping castles from 4pm.

5pm:

6pm:

The Boathouse, Quay St Rockhampton.

UPSTAIRS:

$199 Ticket, All-Inclusive premium Food Beverages & Live Entertainment Package - 18+ event

DOWNSTAIRS:

$5 Cover charge to enter licensed public bar and entertainment area directly underneath the Boathouse - (cover charge at the door).

6pm:

Great Western Hotel, 39 Stanley Street, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Live at the Giddy Goat, Rockhampton.

7pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets are $140 and are available from the venue.

This year they are offering a five hour Food and Drinks Package which includes gourmet Canapes, Wine, Craft Tap Beer and Basic Spirits.

The entertainment also features one of Brisbane's best bands the Harte Street Band plus supporting DJ's to keep the Party going.

Plus remembering one of Rocky's best vantages to catch the FIREWORKS from the Hotels Verandas.

7pm:

New Year's Eve. The Strand Hotel, Normanby St Yeppoon.

7pm:

Footlights Theatre Restaurant. Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

Quay St, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Korte's Resort (Conference Centre), Rockhampton.

Doors will open at 7.30pm with live band kicking off from 8pm through to midnight.

Band: Innocent Eve

Food: nibbles will be provided at 9pm

Dress code: Hats & Heels - Smart casual (no thongs/singlets)

Price: $25 pre-purchase or $35 at the door

Tickets will be limited. Call today on 49 363 153.

8pm:

Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton.

8pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

TUESDAY

12am:

Quay St, Rockhampton. Welcome the new year with an exciting fireworks display.