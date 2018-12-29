What's On in CQ: 72 Hours across the Region
TODAY
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. The Strand Hotel car park.
3pm:One Hot Night. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Performances by Busby Marou, Pete Murray, Tia Gostelow, Silky Fuzz and special guest, Ian Moss. Visit onehotnight.oztix.com.au for tickets.
5pm:Rockin Rocky. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. An outstanding line up of artists will perform along with a ute muster, great food and the popular Xtreme Bulls to be held on New Years Eve.
5pm:Mikayla J. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
TOMORROW
1pm:December - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
1pm:Sunday Afternoon Session. Yeppoon RSL Club. Corner Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Innocent Eve. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
5pm:Rockin Rocky. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. An outstanding line up of artists will perform along with a ute muster, great food and the popular Xtreme Bulls to be held on New Years Eve.
MONDAY
4pm:Light Up the Sky. Say goodbye to 2018 by attending the 7.30pm display, or say hello to 2019 by watching the midnight show.
Join together on Quay Street as Rockhampton Regional Council closes the road for amusements, food vendors and jumping castles from 4pm.
5pm:Rockin Rocky. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. An outstanding line up of artists will perform along with a ute muster, great food and the popular Xtreme Bulls to be held on New Years Eve.
6pm:NYE at Boathouse - Enchanted Revel. The Boathouse, Quay St Rockhampton.
UPSTAIRS:
$199 Ticket, All-Inclusive premium Food Beverages & Live Entertainment Package - 18+ event
DOWNSTAIRS:
$5 Cover charge to enter licensed public bar and entertainment area directly underneath the Boathouse - (cover charge at the door).
6pm:NYE Xtreme Bulls. Great Western Hotel, 39 Stanley Street, Rockhampton.
6pm:ATliens. Live at the Giddy Goat, Rockhampton.
7pm:NYE Masquerade Party. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets are $140 and are available from the venue.
This year they are offering a five hour Food and Drinks Package which includes gourmet Canapes, Wine, Craft Tap Beer and Basic Spirits.
The entertainment also features one of Brisbane's best bands the Harte Street Band plus supporting DJ's to keep the Party going.
Plus remembering one of Rocky's best vantages to catch the FIREWORKS from the Hotels Verandas.
7pm:Cloud Nine Yeppoon. New Year's Eve. The Strand Hotel, Normanby St Yeppoon.
7pm:Fabulous Footlights New Year's Eve Show. Footlights Theatre Restaurant. Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.
7.30pm:Light Up the Sky - Fireworks. Quay St, Rockhampton.
7.30pm:New Year's - Hats & Heels. Korte's Resort (Conference Centre), Rockhampton.
Doors will open at 7.30pm with live band kicking off from 8pm through to midnight.
Band: Innocent Eve
Food: nibbles will be provided at 9pm
Dress code: Hats & Heels - Smart casual (no thongs/singlets)
Price: $25 pre-purchase or $35 at the door
Tickets will be limited. Call today on 49 363 153.
8pm:New Year's Eve Party. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton.
8pm:Gatsby NYE Celebration. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
TUESDAY
12am:Light Up The Sky - Fireworks. Quay St, Rockhampton. Welcome the new year with an exciting fireworks display.