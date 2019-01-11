What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

GREAT TALENT: Multi-platinum-selling singer Taylor Henderson will appear at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton tonight at 7.15pm.

GREAT TALENT: Multi-platinum-selling singer Taylor Henderson will appear at Headricks Lane in Rockhampton tonight at 7.15pm. Contributed

TODAY

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar.

5.30pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery, Anderson Room. Cost $45.

7.15pm:

Headricks Lane, Rockhampton. Purchase tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.

8.30pm:

Oasis Bar and Cafe. 38 Dawson Hwy, Biloela.

9pm:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

5pm:

Live. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar.

6pm:

Round 7. Reece Plumbing v Giddy Goat. Frenchville Sports Club Oval Two.

6.30pm:

Special guests Greer Webley and Mitch Rolfe.

Emerald Little Theatre Inc. Cnr Anakie and Harris Sts, Emerald.

7.30pm:

Gracemere Hotel.

9pm:

The Irish Village. Clermont St, Emerald.

SUNDAY

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

"Full steam ahead for the new year, we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and new customers, what a great year 2018 was, and hoping for an even better one this year, the support of our local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.

"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray free, and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”

10am:

Rockhampton Water Ski Club. 88 Ski Gardens Rd, Rockhampton.

Every Sunday the Rockhampton Water Ski Club boat is in the water ready for our Social Ski Sunday Fun-Day.

Everyone is welcome from beginners (instructors are always available to help you learn) to anyone experienced in skiing, kneeboarding and tubing.

Cost for non-members:

$10 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).

$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).

Cost for members:

$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).

$5 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).

All ski gear is provided.

Just bring your:

- togs

- towel

- sunscreen

- lunch

- enthusiasm.

10am:

Round 6. Hospital V CQ Water Service. Kalka Shades Oval 1.

10am:

Round 6. James' XI v Reece Plumbing. Kalka Shades Oval 2.

2pm:

Round 6. Stanwell V Giddy Goat. Kalka Shades Oval 1.

2pm:

Round 6. The Bangarangs V Jolt Bakery Cafe. Kalka Shades Oval 2.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

6pm:

Round 7. CQ Water Service v The Bangarangs. Frenchville Sports Club Oval 2.

UPCOMING

Thursday, January 24:

Hooked Fishing Charters.

Event to be held at 10am at Ross Creek, Yeppoon. $10 per child includes lunch and a ride in the Hooked Boat.

Parental supervision is required.