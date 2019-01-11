What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
5pm:Aristokatz. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar.
5.30pm:Unearthed: Photographing your Pieces. Rockhampton Art Gallery, Anderson Room. Cost $45.
7.15pm:Taylor Henderson's Love Somebody Tour. Headricks Lane, Rockhampton. Purchase tickets at tickets.oztix.com.au.
8.30pm:Anna Farquhar. Oasis Bar and Cafe. 38 Dawson Hwy, Biloela.
9pm:GridLock. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
5pm:Blended. Live. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar.
6pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 7. Reece Plumbing v Giddy Goat. Frenchville Sports Club Oval Two.
6.30pm:A night with Anna Farquhar. Special guests Greer Webley and Mitch Rolfe.
Emerald Little Theatre Inc. Cnr Anakie and Harris Sts, Emerald.
7.30pm:Louise James FX. Gracemere Hotel.
9pm:R&B Legends Emerald. The Irish Village. Clermont St, Emerald.
SUNDAY
8am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
"Full steam ahead for the new year, we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and new customers, what a great year 2018 was, and hoping for an even better one this year, the support of our local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.
"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray free, and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”
10am:Social Ski Sunday. Rockhampton Water Ski Club. 88 Ski Gardens Rd, Rockhampton.
Every Sunday the Rockhampton Water Ski Club boat is in the water ready for our Social Ski Sunday Fun-Day.
Everyone is welcome from beginners (instructors are always available to help you learn) to anyone experienced in skiing, kneeboarding and tubing.
Cost for non-members:
$10 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).
$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).
Cost for members:
$7 per ski/kneeboard/tube (individual).
$5 per ski/kneeboard/tube (with another).
All ski gear is provided.
Just bring your:
- togs
- towel
- sunscreen
- lunch
- enthusiasm.
10am:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. Hospital V CQ Water Service. Kalka Shades Oval 1.
10am:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. James' XI v Reece Plumbing. Kalka Shades Oval 2.
2pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. Stanwell V Giddy Goat. Kalka Shades Oval 1.
2pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 6. The Bangarangs V Jolt Bakery Cafe. Kalka Shades Oval 2.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Aaron Hamilton. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
6pm:The Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20. Round 7. CQ Water Service v The Bangarangs. Frenchville Sports Club Oval 2.
UPCOMING
Thursday, January 24:Hooked Fishing Charters.
Event to be held at 10am at Ross Creek, Yeppoon. $10 per child includes lunch and a ride in the Hooked Boat.
Parental supervision is required.