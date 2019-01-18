WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 72 Hours across the region

BULL RIDING: Catch the ringside entertainment at the Great Western Hotel tonight from 7pm. Tamworth's Jason O'Hearn (pictured) rode to victory on Black Sand in the Xtreme Bulls event at the Great Western Hotel last year.

BULL RIDING: Catch the ringside entertainment at the Great Western Hotel tonight from 7pm. Tamworth's Jason O'Hearn (pictured) rode to victory on Black Sand in the Xtreme Bulls event at the Great Western Hotel last year. LAD Social

TODAY

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

6pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au to purchase tickets.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Contact (07) 4922 3888 for more information.

9pm:

Maraboon Tavern, Emerald.

TOMORROW

8.30am:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

9am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

7pm:

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Rockhampton Leagues Club.

9pm:

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm:

The Maraboon Tavern.

SUNDAY

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

"Full steam ahead for the new year, we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and new customers, what a great year 2018 was, and hoping for an even better one this year, the support of our local customers and stall holders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.

"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray free, and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”

9am:

Thein Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost $75. Always wanted to try oil painting but never known where to start?

This one-day workshop will give you a firm grounding in the basics of oils in a relaxed and inspiring environment.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall.

2pm:

10 Dooley St, Rockhampton.

UPCOMING

Thursday, January 24:

Event to be held at 10am at Ross Creek, Yeppoon. $10 per child includes lunch and a ride in the Hooked Boat.

Parental supervision is required.

Friday, January 25:

will be returning for craft, friendship and laughter in the QCWA Wandal Hall commencing at 9.30am.

Come along and chat even if you do not wish to do craft.

Morning tea supplied.

Contact Helen 49286120.

Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16:

Get your glad rags on to enjoy an evening of 1920's style mystery and intrigue!

This will be an evening of interactive entertainment with the chance to solve a baffling murder (or two!) over the course of the night!

Archer Park Rail Museum will host this premier fundraising event with the support of the Rockhampton Little Theatre on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 2019, starting at 6pm.

Tickets: $50. Limit of 50 tickets per night so make sure you get in quickly before they're all gone!

Sales commence January 212019. Group (up to 8 per team) or single bookings welcomed.

A light supper will be provided along with prizes for lucky door, best costumes, and for guessing 'whodunnit'!

So drop in or call the Museum on 492227774, email archerpark@bigpond.com.

(EFTPOS available).