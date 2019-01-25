What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

From left to right - Bec Fraser-Parle, Denis Cox and Vicki Bowden.

TODAY

11am:

Elite Avenue, 212 Quay St Rockhampton.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club - Clubhouse. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

Livingstone Shire Council, 25 Normanby St Yeppoon.

8.30pm:

Oasis Bar and Cafe, Biloela.

9pm:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

7am:

Yeppoon foreshore. Starts with the Great Australia Day Fun Run. Dr Hubble's Sensational Bubble Show will take place from 3.30pm before PocketLove perform two shows (one from 1.15pm and another from 7.30pm).

7am:

Emerald Town Hall.

8am:

Cedric Archer Park. From 8am to 11am, free event. Hosted by the Gracemere Men's Shed.

9am:

No 7 (Big) Dam. Free event. Hosted by the Mount Morgan Rotary Club.

11am:

Frenchville Sports Club. 268 Eldon Street, Frenchville. This free event includes a barbecue buffet lunch, mud crab races, thong throwing competition and beach bucks bonanza $10,000 mega cash give-away.

3pm:

Kershaw Gardens, North Rockhampton. Free event. Great Australian Bites is an event that celebrates, showcases and promotes Queensland produce and local culinary and musical talent in honour of Australia Day.

4pm:

Bouldercombe Recreation Complex. Hosted by the Bouldercombe Progress Association.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel. The 2nd Annual Fund Raiser Bull Ride. All proceeds will help send your local bull riders to Texas, USA in August later this year to compete in the Youth World Bull Riding Finals.

In 2018, nine competitors represented the Great Western Bull Riders Association with five finishing in the top 10 including one World Champion - Macauley Leather.

All the action starts at 7.00pm.

Gates open at 6.30pm.

Adults $20, Children $10, Family pass $50.

8pm:

Giddy Goat Rockhampton.

9pm:

The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

8am:

Boundary Rd, Parkhurst.$2 entry, under 14s free.

11am:

Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

12pm:

Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Yeppoon RSL Club.

2pm:

The Spinnaker, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.