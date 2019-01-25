What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
11am:Elite Avenue Gala & Scholars Debut. Elite Avenue, 212 Quay St Rockhampton.
5pm:Dawn on the Deck. Keppel Bay Sailing Club - Clubhouse. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
5.30pm:2019 Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremonies. Livingstone Shire Council, 25 Normanby St Yeppoon.
8.30pm:Thirsty Office. Oasis Bar and Cafe, Biloela.
9pm:Galaxy Hop. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
7am:Great Australia Day Beach Party. Yeppoon foreshore. Starts with the Great Australia Day Fun Run. Dr Hubble's Sensational Bubble Show will take place from 3.30pm before PocketLove perform two shows (one from 1.15pm and another from 7.30pm).
7am:Australia Day - Emerald. Emerald Town Hall.
8am:Gracemere Australia Day celebration. Cedric Archer Park. From 8am to 11am, free event. Hosted by the Gracemere Men's Shed.
9am:Mount Morgan Australia Day celebration. No 7 (Big) Dam. Free event. Hosted by the Mount Morgan Rotary Club.
11am:Australia Day Beach Party at Frenchville Sports Club. Frenchville Sports Club. 268 Eldon Street, Frenchville. This free event includes a barbecue buffet lunch, mud crab races, thong throwing competition and beach bucks bonanza $10,000 mega cash give-away.
3pm:Great Australian Bites. Kershaw Gardens, North Rockhampton. Free event. Great Australian Bites is an event that celebrates, showcases and promotes Queensland produce and local culinary and musical talent in honour of Australia Day.
4pm:Bouldercombe Australia Day celebration. Bouldercombe Recreation Complex. Hosted by the Bouldercombe Progress Association.
7pm:YBRWF Bull Riding Fund Raiser. Great Western Hotel. The 2nd Annual Fund Raiser Bull Ride. All proceeds will help send your local bull riders to Texas, USA in August later this year to compete in the Youth World Bull Riding Finals.
In 2018, nine competitors represented the Great Western Bull Riders Association with five finishing in the top 10 including one World Champion - Macauley Leather.
All the action starts at 7.00pm.
Gates open at 6.30pm.
Adults $20, Children $10, Family pass $50.
8pm:Deep End - Australia Day. Giddy Goat Rockhampton.
9pm:Galaxy Hop. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
8am:Heritage Village Australia Day Markets. Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Cost: $2 entry, under 14s free.
11am:Hottest 100 Party. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
12pm:Beaches Post-Australia Day Hottest 100 Rooftop Recovery Party. Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon.
1pm:Sunday Afternoon Session. Yeppoon RSL Club.
2pm:PocketLove. The Spinnaker, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Aristokatz. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.