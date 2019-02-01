What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

CENTRE STAGE: Allsorts Open Mic will be held from 6.30pm tomorrow night at Saleyards Distillery on Gladstone Rd in Rockhampton. Pictured is Allsorts Open Mic organiser Jodie Van Wetering.

TODAY

9.30am:

meets on a Friday from 9.30-11.30am in the QCWA Wandal Hall, Wandal Rd.

Come along and enjoy good conversation and helpful craft ideas.

QCWA Wandal Branch is holding their hoy and cent sale afternoon on Saturday, February 2, starting at 2pm in their hall on Wandal Rd.

Afternoon tea provided and good prizes.

9.30am:

will hold its next meeting in the Glass Room of Frenchville Sports Club.

As this is the first meeting for 2019 we hope members and intending members will come along and join us for morning tea from 9.30am.

Guest speaker is Centrelink financial information service officer Margaret Thackery.

She will speak on home care packages and what help is available to individuals staying in their own home and at what cost rather than going into a nursing home.

Also, what is the current situation on deeming rates.

Visitors are most welcome to attend the meetings, for further details phone Darryl on 4939 3497 or Arch on 4928 6653.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. For more information, phone 0749223888.

7.30pm:

There will be anat The Caves Hall.

Live music from TwoCan will start at 7.30pm.

There will be a good supper, raffle and prizes.

Admission $10. For further information phone 0438 289 592.

TOMORROW

6.30pm:

Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

7am:

Rockhampton Mount Archer

To be held in Hinchcliffe St.

Variety of books for all ages, many children's education books, Australian books, fantasy book, sport books plus many more.

Entry is free. All we ask is a fair donation.

All money donated stays in our local community.

7.30am:

Scenic Highway, Yeppoon.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

9am:

in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open 9am-1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse code table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

10am:

The Mount Chalmers History Centre at 24School St will be open from 10am-2pm.

View a pictorial display of life and times in an old gold and copper mining town.

Free entry but donations are appreciated. For information phone Sue 4934 4293.

1pm:

Model Engineers and Live Steamers Association Rockhampton. Fun for all ages.

Ride behind old steam engines or diesel locomotives.

Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Campbell Sts, Rockhampton.

Enclosed footwear is required to ride the trains.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall.

2pm:

Yeppoon RSL Club, corner of Normanby and Hill Sts.

UPCOMING

Friday, February 15:

The 2019 Over the Fence Comedy FilmFestival presents Imperfect Worlds.

Laugh, chuckle, roar and buckle in for a roller coaster ride through 14 short comedy films portraying the imperfect worlds of human beings.

At Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St.

Tickets cost $15 at the door.

Friday, February 15:

The Stanwell Progress Association is hosting an

Starting from 7.30pm at Stanwell Hall, there will be music by TwoCan.

Admission costs $10, which includes supper and lucky door.

Everyone welcome.