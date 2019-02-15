WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 72 Hours Across the Region
TODAY
9am:World Travel Expo. Travel Associates Rockhampton, corner Bolsover and Denham Sts.
5pm:Luna Markets. Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Rd North Rockhampton.
5pm:Under 12s kids public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd.
Entry: $4.00, includes free skate hire.
Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.
6pm:Over the Fence Comedy Film Festival. Yeppoon Town Hall. Doors open 6pm, movies start 7pm. The 2019 Over the Fence Comedy Film Festival presents Imperfect Worlds.
Tickets $10 ($15 at the door).
Laugh, chuckle, roar and buckle for a roller coaster ride through 14 short comedy films portraying the imperfect worlds of human beings.
7pm:Live Bull Riding. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Phone 07 4922 3888 for more information.
7pm:Public skating session in the Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
Entry via gate 6, Lion Creek Rd.
Entry $7, Skate Hire $3.
Sausage Sizzle and Snack Shop available.
Contact Mel on 0487 472 951.
7pm:Brooklyn Nine Nine Trivia. The Capricorn Tavern, Scenic Hwy Yeppoon.
8pm:Gold Dust Woman - North Queensland Tour. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
12am:Rosewood Band live. The Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
6am:Yeppoon Community Market. Every Saturday in the Yeppoon Showgrounds. Enquiries 4939 7976.
8am:The Handmade Expo Market Rockhampton. Rockhampton Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
10am:Author Talk: Nene Davies, Whitethorne. For local author Nene Davies, there's nothing like chatting with like-minded people about their passion for reading and creating, and that's exactly what she'll be doing on February 16 at Yeppoon Library!
Readers, writers and book lovers are invited to attend an Author Talk with Nene where guests will get to hear about her writing journey as the proud author of five novels, with her latest titled Whitethorne.
6pm:Save CQ jobs town meeting with Pauline Hanson. Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek Rd Rockhampton. Free event.
7pm:Silky Fuzz Live. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
8pm:Tia Gostelow - Thick Skin Tour. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon. Tickets $20. Visit tiagostelow.com.
9pm:Three Legged Devils. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
8am:Kern Arcade Car park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
9am:Junior Squash Fundraiser - Bunnings Sausage Sizzle. Bunnings Rockhampton, Yaamba Rd.
9am:The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram!
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
10am:Creative Storytelling. Mount Morgan School of Arts.
10am:Altered Books with Peta Lloyd. Yeppoon Community Development Centre. Tickets $40. Visit trybooking.com.
10am:Unearthed - Dinosaur Bones Workshop. Come on a dinosaur hunt with us at the Gallery and create your own dinosaur bones!
This workshop will guide you in the creation of plaster dinosaur bones, display them in your home or use them for play.
Bring your budding archaeologist along to this workshop. Price: $35.
Where: Rockhampton Art Gallery, Anderson Room (entry via the front entry of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade).
12.30pm:Rockhampton Local Ambulance Committee cent sale. St Mary's Hall, Nobbs St North Rockhampton. Two hundred plus cent sale prizes, multi draws and raffles. Afternoon tea available, free tea and coffee. Enquiries phone Glenys on 0402 566 146.
1pm:Country music and dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall.
3.30pm:Mexican Sunday Sesh. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.