WHAT'S ON IN CQ: 72 Hours across the region

GET HEALTHY: Tracey Bienek and councillor Cherie Rutherford at Body N Soul Yoga in Rockhampton ahead of the CQ Sports and Health Expo on Sunday.

TODAY

6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Every Saturday in the Yeppoon Showgrounds. Inquiries 4939 7976.

11am: The Prodigal Pickle returns. The Giddy Goat, Rockhampton.

5pm: Felix St Friday Night Live. 45 East St, Rockhampton. The old Workshop premises. Music, bar and food. Weekly event.

5pm: Aristokatz. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

6.30pm: Seinfeld Trivia. Victoria Tavern.

7pm: Music and Dancing. Yeppoon RSL Club. Corner of Normanby and Hill Sts.

7pm: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Trivia. Headricks Lane, East St, Rockhampton.

7pm: Live Bull Riding. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Phone 07 4922 3888 for more information.

TOMORROW

8am: That Baby Market - First Birthday. Bauhinia House, Rockhampton. Cnr Berserker and HighSts.

9am: Rockhampton Australian Psychic Expo. Leichhardt Hotel, corner Denham and Bolsover Sts.

5.30pm: Rocky Rumble 19 - Part One. Callaghan Park, North Rockhampton. Visit razorevents. com.au for ticketing information.

5.30pm: Sportsman's Dinner. Rocky Sports Club. Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

6.30pm: Classic Rock Trivia with Rhonda Janes Trio. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

7pm: Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series - Round One. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20. Phone 07 4922 3888 for more information.

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20. Phone 07 4922 3888 for more information. 7.30pm: Two - Ensemble Theatre. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Directed by Ensemble Theatre artistic director Mark Kilmurry, Jim Cartwright's timeless comedy Two introduces 14 colourful characters, all skilfully played by Brian Meegan and Kate Raison. Set in the local pub, you'll meet all the regulars, a misfit crowd of eccentric and hilarious individuals. Cost: Adults $52, patrons aged 26 years and under pay $1 per year of age.

9pm: FRP Presents: Beach Psyde. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: Breeze Rockhampton Glow Party. Special guest Keeri James. Zodiac Nightclub, William St, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

8am: Kern Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. 8.30am: CQ Sports and Health Expo. Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

"We will be hosting a class first thing on Sunday morning at 7.30am - it's only $5 and includes a voucher for a smoothie,” Body N Soul Yoga principal instructor and founder Tracey Bienek said.

Hosted by Rockhampton Regional Council, this is a free event.