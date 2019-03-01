What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

BELIEVER OR SKEPTIC: The Australian Psychic Expo is in town, with a number of psychics ready to answer your burning questions.

BELIEVER OR SKEPTIC: The Australian Psychic Expo is in town, with a number of psychics ready to answer your burning questions. Steph Allen

TODAY

10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library, 31Morgan St.

Mount Morgan Library, 31Morgan St. 5pm: Mikayla J. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon. 7pm: ShaVe at Pie Alley. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon. 7pm: Music and Dancing. Yeppoon RSL Club, corner of Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon.

Yeppoon RSL Club, corner of Normanby and Hill Sts, Yeppoon. 7pm: Friday Night Skating. Rocky Skate Club, Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Enter through Gate 6.

Rocky Skate Club, Exhibition Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Enter through Gate 6. 7.30pm: One-Act Play Festival. Water Reid Cultural Centre, East St, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive. com.au for more information.

TOMORROW

6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Every Saturday in the Yeppoon Showgrounds. Inquiries 4939 7976.

Every Saturday in the Yeppoon Showgrounds. Inquiries 4939 7976. 7am: Gracemere Lions Markets held on the first Saturday of the month is back. From 7am-noon, in Lawrie St, Gracemere. A variety of stall holders including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants, fruit and vegetables, and a whole lot more. Come and try Gracemere Lions' famous bacon and egg burgers, a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee available. So why not come and have breakfast in in the park. For more information, phone 4933 1165 or 0467 223 824.

held on the first Saturday of the month is back. From 7am-noon, in Lawrie St, Gracemere. A variety of stall holders including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants, fruit and vegetables, and a whole lot more. Come and try Gracemere Lions' famous bacon and egg burgers, a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee available. So why not come and have breakfast in in the park. For more information, phone 4933 1165 or 0467 223 824. 9am: Rockhampton Australian Psychic Expo. Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton.

Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton. 10am: Deep House Party at The Strand. The Strand Hotel, corner of Anzac Pde and Normanby St, Yeppoon.

The Strand Hotel, corner of Anzac Pde and Normanby St, Yeppoon. 1pm: Common Sense Solutions for CQ with Pauline Hansen. Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd, Rockhampton.

Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd, Rockhampton. 6.30pm: Tropical Nights Charity Dinner. Rotary Club of Yeppoon. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon. Cost: $70, tickets available from Keppel Bay Sailing Club reception, phone 4939 9500. Community event - everyone is invited. All proceeds will help Rotary International eradicate polio worldwide. Event includes tropical cocktail on arrival, two-course dinner, best-dressed prizes (go tropical!) multi-raffle, auction, entertainment.

Rotary Club of Yeppoon. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon. Cost: $70, tickets available from Keppel Bay Sailing Club reception, phone 4939 9500. Community event - everyone is invited. All proceeds will help Rotary International eradicate polio worldwide. Event includes tropical cocktail on arrival, two-course dinner, best-dressed prizes (go tropical!) multi-raffle, auction, entertainment. 6.30pm: Allsorts Open Mic. Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.

Saleyards Distillery, 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. 7pm: Rocky Sports Club's first Annual Dinner. 1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton. 7.30pm: One-Act Play Festival. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, East St, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

7am: Emu Park Lions Club - Clean Up Australia Day. Meeting point is at the Lions Club (next to bowls club). Free event. Registration occurs at 7am at Lions Park, with clean-up finishing at 9am. This event will be followed by a free sausage sizzle.

Meeting point is at the Lions Club (next to bowls club). Free event. Registration occurs at 7am at Lions Park, with clean-up finishing at 9am. This event will be followed by a free sausage sizzle. 7.30am: Capricorn Coast Landcare Group Clean Up Australia Day. Meeting at Appleton Park, Yeppoon. Clean-up areas, Blue Dolphin Caravan Park boundary, base of Seaview Hill, Cedar Park shops, Merv Anderson Park and Information Centre (supported by St Ursula's College). Everyone welcome. Morning tea provided afterwards. Children 15and under will need to be accompanied by an adult or teacher and everyone needs to sign-in before starting. Attendees need to bring: refillable drink bottle, closed shoes, hat, sunscreen or long-sleeved shirt, gloves if they have them and backpack for hands-free work.

Meeting at Appleton Park, Yeppoon. Clean-up areas, Blue Dolphin Caravan Park boundary, base of Seaview Hill, Cedar Park shops, Merv Anderson Park and Information Centre (supported by St Ursula's College). Everyone welcome. Morning tea provided afterwards. Children 15and under will need to be accompanied by an adult or teacher and everyone needs to sign-in before starting. Attendees need to bring: refillable drink bottle, closed shoes, hat, sunscreen or long-sleeved shirt, gloves if they have them and backpack for hands-free work. 8am: Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek roundabout), Yeppoon.

Merv Anderson Park (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek roundabout), Yeppoon. 8am: Capricornia Catchments/ Tangaroa Blue Clean Up Australia Day. Farnborough Beach clean-up. Everyone welcome, morning tea provided. Bangalee boat ramp, Yeppoon.

Farnborough Beach clean-up. Everyone welcome, morning tea provided. Bangalee boat ramp, Yeppoon. 8am: Rockhampton Region Clean Up Australia Day. The council is hosting four clean-up sites from 8-9.30am that everyone is welcome to join:

- Brian Bulman Park (opposite Bunnings carpark)

- Kershaw Gardens (Bruce Highway)

- Northside boat ramp (Robert Clark Dr)

- Southside boat ramp (Littler Cum Ingham Park).

Afterwards, all participants are invited to Kershaw Gardens from 9-10.30am to celebrate with a sausage sizzle (free vouchers at clean-up sites) and get involved in up-cycled art and citizen science.

8am: Kern Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. 9am: Keppel Bay Sailing Club Clean Up Australia Day. Beach Side Cafe. Clean-up area: Yeppoon Main Beach, mouth of Ross Creek. All welcome, free kids' babycinos. Sail to Emu Park and clean beaches.

Beach Side Cafe. Clean-up area: Yeppoon Main Beach, mouth of Ross Creek. All welcome, free kids' babycinos. Sail to Emu Park and clean beaches. 9am: Women's Wellness Expo. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Free event. Gather your girlfriends, sisters, mums, daughters, aunties, cousins and co-workers for this unmissable event encompassing all areas of women's health. Information, inspiration and fun with a wide range of educational and informative products and services on how to improve wellness and get the most out of life for women of all ages.

Amazing guest speakers, workshops, demonstrations, information stalls andinteractive activities. Free entry for all. For more information, phonethe Women's Health Centreon49226585 or email reception@womenshealth rockhampton.com.