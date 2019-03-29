What's on in CQ: 72 Hours Across the Region
TODAY
6am:Yoga at the Park. Kershaw Gardens, Moores Creek Rd, Rockhampton.
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library.
3.30pm:Phoney Film Workshops "Hollywood Tricks”. Rockhampton Library (Southside), Bolsover St. Bookings essential, phone 49368043.
6pm:River Sessions. Boathouse Rockhampton.
6pm:Bec Ellen and Kate Mahood - Live at 45East. 45 East St, Rockhampton.
8pm:Stoner Rock. Allenstown Hotel.
8.30pm:Earth Hour - Rockhampton. Getting involved is as simple as flicking a switch, and Fitzroy Basin Association Inc encourages locals to get involved and reap the environmental and economic benefits.
Putting the world into temporary darkness, shines a light on the work that needs to be done to protect unique species and their habitats.
Earth Hour is an opportunity for Australians to get involved in this world-wide climate change initiative while also cutting down their electricity costs. Here are some handy hints:
1. Use natural light as much as possible;
2. Dry clothes outdoors;
3. Keep your air conditioner to a minimum of 24C;
4. Plant trees near your home, this creates shade which cools your house naturally;
5. Choose energy efficient appliances;
6. Cool down individual rooms instead of the whole house;
7. Keep the coils in your refrigerator dust and dirt free;
8. Choose the ceiling fan instead of the air conditioner;
9. Turn off appliances at the wall (don't leave them on standby);
10. Switch to LED lights.
TOMORROW
7am:Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
8am:That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, Berserker St Rockhampton. Cost: $2 for adults.
9am:CQ Mummas Markets. Rockhampton Showgrounds. A great variety of stalls and fun for the family. Held from 9am to 1pm. Kids free, adults $2.
10am:Phoney Film Workshops "Hollywood Tricks”. Rockhampton Library (Southside), Bolsover St. Bookings essential, phone 49368043.
5pm:Headricks Lane Brewing Official Launch: Three award-winning beers brewed at Headricks Lane. East St, Rockhampton. Now open and on tap. Matching canapes curated by Laneway Restaurant.
7pm:Baton Twirlers Trivia Night. Tennis Rockhampton, Lion Creek Rd. Cost: $15.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second hand items.
8am:Ross Creek Discovery Day. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon. Cost: free. Come along and learn about the fascinating ecosystem of Ross Creek and the wildlife that rely on it for survival.
8am:Markets on Quay. Littler-Cum-Ingrham Park (Near Boat Ramp), 375 Quay St, Rockhampton.
9am:Archer Park Rail Museum. The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm.
Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
1pm:Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall.
1pm:45East Sunday Session. 45 East St, Rockhampton. You are welcome to join us to relax, chill out, have a few Sunday beers with a musicians who might jam.
UPCOMING
Wednesday, April 10:Jenny's Open Pink Day on the Greens for Cancer. Rockhampton Golf Course from 9am. Hosted by Rocky Ladies Golf Club.
Nominations can be made online or phone club on 49273311 or Helen 0403572638.