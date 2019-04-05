What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

CAPRICON: Batman has arrived in Rockhampton before he makes his appearance at the 2019 CapriCon convention on Saturday.

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library, Morgan St. Cost: free.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

The Showplace, 64 William St Yeppoon. Tickets: www.trybooking.com.

5.30pm:

Stapleton Park, Bridge St.

6pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $25.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

7pm:

Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon.

7pm:

Victoria Tavern, 1 Musgrave St North Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Anderson Park, Albert St Rockhampton.

8pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. His new self-titled album is out now.

SATURDAY

7am:

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

10am:

Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: free.

5.30pm:

Stapleton Park, Bridge St.

6.30pm:

Saleyards Distillery, Gladstone Rd Rockhampton. Cost: free.

7.30pm:

Anderson Park, Albert St Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second hand items. On every Sunday morning, we have a very special Easter Sunday Morning Market. Two massive hamper giveaways, the Easter bunny will be giving away Easter eggs.

Free entry, free car parking and all undercover.

For stall bookings, phone Madonna on 0419 048 005.

8am:

Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.

11.30am:

Treehouse Tavern, Cawarral. Tony Cook will appear. Prizes to be won with a multi-draw raffle. Please come along wearing a purple item of clothing. Entertainment for children will include a jumping castle and a kids corner. All are welcome.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St.

5.30pm:

Stapleton Park, Bridge St.

6

.30pm:

Anderson Park, Albert St Rockhampton.

7pm:

BCC Rockhampton.