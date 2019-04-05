What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library, Morgan St. Cost: free.
5pm:Mikayla J. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.
5.30pm:It's a Wonderful Life: A live radio play. The Showplace, 64 William St Yeppoon. Tickets: www.trybooking.com.
5.30pm:Rockhampton Family Carnival. Stapleton Park, Bridge St.
6pm:House - Up Late with Erin Dunne. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $25.
6pm:River Sessions. Boathouse Rockhampton.
7pm:Just Us. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon.
7pm:Game of Thrones Trivia. Victoria Tavern, 1 Musgrave St North Rockhampton.
7.30pm:Infamous: The Show. Anderson Park, Albert St Rockhampton.
8pm:Ian Moss Live. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. His new self-titled album is out now.
SATURDAY
7am:Park Run. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
10am:CapriCon - Steampunk Pop Culture Cosplay Convention. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Cost: free.
5.30pm:Rockhampton Family Carnival. Stapleton Park, Bridge St.
6.30pm:Allsorts Open Mic: CapriCon special. Saleyards Distillery, Gladstone Rd Rockhampton. Cost: free.
7.30pm:Infamous: The Show. Anderson Park, Albert St Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second hand items. On every Sunday morning, we have a very special Easter Sunday Morning Market. Two massive hamper giveaways, the Easter bunny will be giving away Easter eggs.
Free entry, free car parking and all undercover.
For stall bookings, phone Madonna on 0419 048 005.
8am:Fig Tree Markets. Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.
11.30am:Fundraiser for the Pakleppa family. Treehouse Tavern, Cawarral. Tony Cook will appear. Prizes to be won with a multi-draw raffle. Please come along wearing a purple item of clothing. Entertainment for children will include a jumping castle and a kids corner. All are welcome.
1pm:Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St.
5.30pm:Rockhampton Family Carnival. Stapleton Park, Bridge St.
6
.30pm:Infamous: The Show. Anderson Park, Albert St Rockhampton.
7pm:Married at First Sight Finale: Free screening parties. BCC Rockhampton.