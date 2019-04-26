What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

COAT OF MANY COLOURS: Brooke McMullen plays Dolly Parton at the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton tomorrow night.

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library.

6pm:

Boathouse Rockhampton.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Contact (07) 4922 3888 for more information.

TOMORROW

7am:

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

8am:

The Caves Showgrounds. 76 Rossmoya Rd. Everyone is invited to the 33rd annual Caves Agricultural Show! There will be markets, live music, fireworks, side show, horse program, Cross Cut Saw Competition, diary goat display, Pavilion Section, lucky gate prizes, bar and food until late, farm animals and much more!

8am:

Bauhinia House, Berserker St Rockhampton. Cost is $2 for adults and children are free. That Baby Market is a local regular market catering to families and their little ones. There is always a variety of new, handmade and pre-loved stalls at our monthly markets plus services for young families. We also have free goody bags to give away to the first 100 shoppers through the door on market day plus lucky door prizes drawn hourly.

11am:

Keppel Park Racecourse. Millroy Dr, Yeppoon. Entry $10.

Canteen (platters available, bookings essential). Bar. ATM on site. Fashions in the field.

Marquees, tables available for hire (bookings essential).

Email mary.hornery@bigpond.com for bookings or inquires.

You can also visit yeppoonturfclub. com.au.

3pm:

Rockhampton BMX Club, 32a Hollingsworth St North Rockhampton. Canteen open, full menu, everybody is welcome to come and watch. Bring the kids and have some fun.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. Local writer, Kristin Hannaford will perform evocative poetry about the natural world; from river systems to mangroves, taxidermy specimens to parlour rooms.

Accompanied by musician Shaune Sinclair's ethereal soundscapes and hushed guitar stylings against the backdrop of the luminous Fitzroy River, this is poetry that transforms.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more details and ticketing information.

7.30pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost $15 per person. Comedy legend Michael Veitch teams up with brilliant youngster Simon Oats to revive the golden era of 1940s radio drama. Catch all the excitement behind the mic and behind the scenes!

Head to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson to book your ticket and get prepared to take a trip back in time - to the style, fashion and the sheer political incorrectness of the 1940's!

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, 2 mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value and second-hand items.

8am:

Central Park, George St Rockhampton.

9am:

Rockhampton BMX Club, 32a Hollingsworth St North Rockhampton. Canteen open, full menu, everybody is welcome to come and watch. Bring the kids and have some fun.

9am:

Archer Park Rail Museum.

10am:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost $15 per person. Comedy legend Michael Veitch teams up with brilliant youngster Simon Oats to revive the golden era of 1940s radio drama. Catch all the excitement behind the mic and behind the scenes!

Head to www.livingstone.qld. gov.au/whatson to book your ticket and get prepared to take a trip back in time - to the style, fashion and the sheer political incorrectness of the 1940's!

2pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. This is a free workshop, but for preparation booking as preferred.

To book contact Rockhampton Art Gallery by phone (07) 4936 8248 or email gallery@rrc.qld.gov.au to book your place.

2pm:

Capricorn Coast Tourist Information. Ross Creek roundabout. Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.