What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

RINGSIDE ACTION: Graeme and Julie O'Shannessy travelled from Victoria to check out all the action at the 2018 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft. See below to find where you can grab more information on this year's event. Sean Fox

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library, 31 Morgan St.

10am:

973 Malchie Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile. Visit www.campdraft.com/ for more information.

6.30pm:

Entry is $10, live band Galaxy Hop. Prize for best costume, multi draw, barbecue and bar operating at Mount Morgan School of Arts.

7.30pm:

The Caveswill take place in the town's recreation hall.

Twocan will provide live music starting at 7.30pm, there will be live music, great supper, raffle and various prizes.

Cost is $10.

If you want further information, please call 0438289592.

The Caves Recreation Hall Committee Inc is holding a Christmas in July Ball on Friday, July 4.

Tickets are $15 each and must be pre-purchased.

Tickets will be on sale at today's dance.

Three course supper, multi draw raffle, various prizes.

Music for the ball will be supplied by Twocan and Syd Stickley.

The Caves is approximately a 20 minute drive north of Rocky, beside the Bruce Hwy. Dances are held on the first Friday of each month.

8pm:

Live in concert. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Petula Clark's extraordinary career, spanning over 69 years has to be recognised as an outstanding achievement in today's music industry.

Having sold nearly 70 million records throughout her career, Petula continues to reach for an even more impressive level of perfection. In 2017 the UK pop legend released yet another brilliant album Living for Today. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information and ticketing details.

TOMORROW

7am:

Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

7am:

Lawrie St, Gracemere. A variety of stall holders including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants, fruit and vegetables and a whole lot more.

Come and try Gracemere Lions's famous bacon and egg burgers, a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee available.

So why not come and have breakfast in the park.

Information and stall bookings, phone 0467223824.

8.30am:

8.30am - Morgan St markets commence trading. 9am: welcome to country and official opening. 9.15am: all day street entertainment and busking. 10.30am: assembling at Mount Morgan Central State School top oval for three to eight year-olds' mini cutter. 1.30pm: grand parade: Out of this World (theme). 2.15pm: assembling for the junior Running of the Cutter. 3.15pm: assembling for the senior Running of the Cutter. 4pm: presentation for procession, Running of the Cutter trophies and raffles drawn.

10am:

973 Malchie Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile. Visit www.campdraft.com/ for more information.

12pm:

Gracemere Bowls Club is holding aon Saturday. Doors open 12pm, commencing at 1.30pm. Entry fee $5.

Come along and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and a delicious afternoon tea. Contact Ruth on 49284509 or clubhouse for bookings.

1pm:

The Cawarral Community Hall are holding their. For more information, phone Del on 49354866 or Jenny on 0417346061.

2pm:

QCWA Wandal Branch are holding theirin their hall on Jardine Park in Wandal Rd. Good grocery prizes with laughter and friendship. Tickets $1. Free afternoon tea.

6.30pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Entry is $5. Prize for best costume.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

7am:

Rockhampton Mount Archer Lions Club. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana. Free entry.

All money raised is donated back to local area.

8am:

Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan. A family-friendly brekky accompanied by easy listening music.

8am:

Breakfast and all-day rodeo activities at Mount Morgan Showgrounds. Phone 0429381092 for more information.

8am:

Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.

9am:

in Denison St, Rockhampton, will be open this Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

10am:

973 Malchie Nine Mile Rd, Nine Mile. Visit www.campdraft.com/ for more information.

11am:

Keppel Park Racecourse. $10 entry.

1pm:

Corner Campbell St and Cambridge St, Rockhampton. Cost is $2 for three laps or $10 for unlimited rides for all children and the young at heart adults.

5pm:

Number 7 Dam, Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan. Free event.