What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
May 13 to 19:Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash. Bouldercombe Recreation Complex. Featuring The Gunbarrell Highwaymen (Reg Poole, Owen Blundell, Terry Gordon), Jeff Brown, Brian Letton, Keith Jamieson, Alisha Smith, Caitlyn Jamieson, Ray Essery, Gary Fogarty, John and Christine Smith, Ged and Trudy Hintz, Bruce Lavender and Sharon Heaslip. Walkups Monday to Friday, bush poets and invited artists all day Saturday and Sunday.
A great week of Australian country music and bush poetry.
For more information, phone 0427 731 088 or 4934 0950.
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
5pm:Luna Markets. Stapleton Park, Goodsall St Rockhampton.
5pm:An Evening with Dr Anita Heiss. Megalomania Bar and Bistro. General admission tickets cost $25. Tickets by Eventbrite.
5pm:Blended. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
5.30pm:Couples Retreat. Rosslyn Bay Wellness. Visit rosslynbaywellness.com.au.
6pm:Women in Music live at 45. Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
6pm:River Sessions. Rockhampton Boathouse. Located at 189 Quay St, Rockhampton.
6.30pm:Moonlight Movies. Kershaw Gardens, North Rockhampton. Cost: free.
7pm:Game of Thrones Trivia. Headricks Lane, 189 East St Rockhampton.
7pm:Friday Night Skating. Rocky Skate Club. Exhibition Pavilion, Gate six Rockhampton Showgrounds. Lion Creek Rd.
7.30pm:A Tribute to the Delltones. Frenchville Sports Club.
9pm:Abandin Orbit Gig. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.
TOMORROW
7am:Parkrun. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Weekly free five kilometre run.
8am:Markets. The Attic Espresso Bar, 44 James St Yeppoon.
10am:Author Talk - Dr Anita Heiss. She will be talking about her writing experiences at the Rockhampton Regional Library on Saturday 18 May, 10am to 11.30am.
10am:The Art of Soap Making. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $55.
10am:Author event: Terry Deague "Where Pademelons Play”. Yeppoon Library, 84 John St.
2pm:Rockhampton Relay for Life. CQUniversity North Rockhampton campus oval. Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.
For more information, contact Montana Smith on 07 4932 8679.
5pm:2019 Family Fun Night. Southside United Sports Club (Jardine Park). Free entry.
6.30pm:Moonlight Movies - Mount Morgan. Mount Morgan School of Arts, Morgan St. Cost: free.
6.30pm:Broncos on the Road. Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Rd. Visit ivvy.com.au for tickets.
7pm:Professional Bull Riding (PBR). Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. For more information 07 4922 3888.
7pm:Blue Moon Cocktail Party. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
7am:Million Paws Walk. Rigalsford Park, Elphinstone St Rockhampton. Walk length is 4km. For more information, visit millionpawswalk.com.au.
8am:Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live Music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, meat/seafood wheel, plants, bric-a-brac, books and much more.
Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking.
Enquiries 0407 178 011.
8am:Rockhampton Junior Rugby League Clinic. Browne Park, Murray St Rockhampton. For more information, contact the Brisbane Broncos team on 07 3858 9120 or email events@broncos.com.au.
1pm:TJ Hollis. Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
1pm:Country Music and Dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St Yeppoon.
2pm:Sunday Sculpting. Mount Morgan School of Arts. Cost: free.
3pm:Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club Jam Session. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon. Free event.