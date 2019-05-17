What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

GETTING OUT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash with visitors watching the walk-up performances in the background.

GETTING OUT: Keith Jamieson at the Bouldy Bush Ballad Bash with visitors watching the walk-up performances in the background. Chris Ison ROK160517cbouldybash1

TODAY

May 13 to 19:

Bouldercombe Recreation Complex. Featuring The Gunbarrell Highwaymen (Reg Poole, Owen Blundell, Terry Gordon), Jeff Brown, Brian Letton, Keith Jamieson, Alisha Smith, Caitlyn Jamieson, Ray Essery, Gary Fogarty, John and Christine Smith, Ged and Trudy Hintz, Bruce Lavender and Sharon Heaslip. Walkups Monday to Friday, bush poets and invited artists all day Saturday and Sunday.

A great week of Australian country music and bush poetry.

For more information, phone 0427 731 088 or 4934 0950.

10am:

Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.

5pm:

Stapleton Park, Goodsall St Rockhampton.

5pm:

Megalomania Bar and Bistro. General admission tickets cost $25. Tickets by Eventbrite.

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

6pm:

Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Rockhampton Boathouse. Located at 189 Quay St, Rockhampton.

6.30pm:

Kershaw Gardens, North Rockhampton. Cost: free.

7pm:

Headricks Lane, 189 East St Rockhampton.

7pm:

Rocky Skate Club. Exhibition Pavilion, Gate six Rockhampton Showgrounds. Lion Creek Rd.

7.30pm:

Frenchville Sports Club.

9pm:

The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

7am:

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Weekly free five kilometre run.

8am:

The Attic Espresso Bar, 44 James St Yeppoon.

10am:

She will be talking about her writing experiences at the Rockhampton Regional Library on Saturday 18 May, 10am to 11.30am.

10am:

Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $55.

10am:

”. Yeppoon Library, 84 John St.

2pm:

CQUniversity North Rockhampton campus oval. Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

For more information, contact Montana Smith on 07 4932 8679.

5pm:

Southside United Sports Club (Jardine Park). Free entry.

6.30pm:

- Mount Morgan. Mount Morgan School of Arts, Morgan St. Cost: free.

6.30pm:

Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Rd. Visit ivvy.com.au for tickets.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. For more information 07 4922 3888.

7pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

7am:

Rigalsford Park, Elphinstone St Rockhampton. Walk length is 4km. For more information, visit millionpawswalk.com.au

8am:

Live Music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, meat/seafood wheel, plants, bric-a-brac, books and much more.

Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking.

Enquiries 0407 178 011.

8am:

Browne Park, Murray St Rockhampton. For more information, contact the Brisbane Broncos team on 07 3858 9120 or email events@broncos.com.au.

1pm:

Located at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

1pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall, 25 Normanby St Yeppoon.

2pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts. Cost: free.

3pm:

. Pie Alley Blues, 1/14 Normanby St Yeppoon. Free event.