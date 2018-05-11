News
What's on in CQ: Guide to 72 hours across the region
TODAY:
- The Yeppoon Lagoon is open from 6am to 9pm, seven days a week. Lifeguards are on duty during opening hours.
- 11.30AM: Urban Paddock - Rockhampton CBD Beef Australia Chill-Out Zone. Denham St, Rockhampton.
- 12PM: NAB Agribusiness Ladies Luncheon. Rockhampton State High School Sports Complex. Tickets cost $160.
- 5PM: Chaplaincy Art Exhibition and Auction. Rockhampton High School Art Building. Open for viewing at 5pm. Auction commencing at 6.30pm. Pre-auction bids can be recorded on the Rockhampton School Chaplaincy Events Facebook page or phone 0409580748.
- 7PM: Hats & Heels Cocktail Party. Hosted by Beef Australia. Rocky Sports Club. Tickets are $135 and are available at http://beefaustralia.com.au/tickets/.
- 7PM: Flashback Film Festival. A Nightmare on Elm Street. BCC Rockhampton.
- 7.30PM: PBR - Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets are available at www.greatwesternhotel.com.au.
SATURDAY:
- 6AM: Yeppoon Community Markets at Yeppoon Showgrounds.
- 8AM: Yeppoon Boutique Markets, every Saturday from 8am to noon on the beach end of Queen St, Yeppoon, behind the Strand Hotel. Contact Louise on 0749330402, via Facebook or email wilsonroses@sctelco.net.au.
- 8AM: Baree Markets. Baree School of Arts, Mount Morgan.
- 9AM: Beef Australia 2018 pop-up shop. City Centre Plaza.
- 10AM: Urban Paddock - Rockhampton CBD Beef Australia Chill-Out Zone. Denham St, Rockhampton.
- 10AM: Gladstone Maritime Museum. Open 10am to 4pm. Francis Ward Dr, Gladstone.
- 10AM: Chaplaincy Art Exhibition. 10am to 4.00pm. Chaplaincy Art Exhibition at Rockhampton High School Art Building.
- 10.30AM: Rocky Amateurs Race Day. Callaghan Park, Rockhampton. General Admission is $15 ($8 age concession card holders). For more information, you can visit www.rockyamateurs.org.au.
- 1.30PM: Fashion Parade and Afternoon Tea. Fashion by She's All That and Rockmans. Multi-draw raffle. The event will be held upstairs at Allenstown Hotel. Cost is $20 per head.
- 2PM: Ride-On-Mower Racing. Bruce Highway, Yaamba. 10 minutes north of The Caves. Across the road from The Royal Oak Pub. Qld state titles, round 4. For more information, contact 0427 288 668.
- 2PM: CQ Cloggers' free introductory workshop. Park Avenue Church Hall, corner Main and Haynes Streets. Phone Loraine on 0448 096 144 for more information.
- 2.30PM: Ride for Kye Fund-raising Rodeo. Gavial Creek Rodeo Campdraft Complex Gracemere Qld. Main event from 5pm. For enquiries, you can contact Scott Funch on 0487 623 264.
- 6PM: Gala Beef Ball. Hosted by Beef Australia. The Paddock, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
- 6.30PM: Allsorts at the Saleyards. Saleyards Distillery. Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton.
- 7.30PM: Beef Australia Week Wrap-Up Concert. Great Western Hotel. Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greatwesternhotel.com.au.
SUNDAY:
- 8AM: Mother's Day markets at the Heritage Village. Browse the stalls for a special gift, view the heritage displays and then perhaps treat mum to a Devonshire Tea at Arnold's store. Entry is $2 per person with under 14 year olds free. Rides on vintage vehicles cost $3. Phone 4936 8680 for more information.
- 8AM: Byfield Market Day. Held in the front garden of the Byfield General Store.
- 9AM: CQ Mower Racing. Round 4. Bruce Highway, Yaamba.
- 8AM: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover Street, Rockhampton.
- 9AM: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
- 10AM: Mother's Day Brunch. Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Road Rockhampton.
- 10AM: Gladstone Maritime Museum. Open 10am to 4pm. Francis Ward Dr, Gladstone.
- 12PM: Footlights Mother's Day Lunch and Show. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Yeppoon.
- 1PM: The Waterline Restaurant - Live on the Lawn. Ben Beasley. The Waterline Restaurant, Rosslyn Bay.