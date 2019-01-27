What's on in CQ on Sunday
SUNDAY
8am:Arcade Car park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
"Full steam ahead for the new year,we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and newcustomers, what a great year 2018 was and hoping for an even better one this year, the support ofour local customers and stallholders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.
"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray-free and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids' fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”
8am:Heritage Village Australia Day Markets. Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Cost: $2 entry,
under-14s free.
11am:Hottest 100 Party. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.
Noon:Beaches Post-Australia Day Hottest 100 Rooftop Recovery Party. Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon.
1pm:Sunday Afternoon Session. Yeppoon RSL Club.
2pm:PocketLove. The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Aristokatz. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.