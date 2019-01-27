Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mirror Sands Sculpture competition will be held today at Yeppoon. Honing their sand sculpture skills for the Great Australia Day Beach Party are Fred Krievins, Chloe Paviour, Schanay Pierce and Briana Paviour.
The Mirror Sands Sculpture competition will be held today at Yeppoon. Honing their sand sculpture skills for the Great Australia Day Beach Party are Fred Krievins, Chloe Paviour, Schanay Pierce and Briana Paviour. Dave Martin
News

What's on in CQ on Sunday

26th Jan 2019 12:01 AM

SUNDAY

8am:

Arcade Car park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

"Full steam ahead for the new year,we are excited to see and welcome all our old friends and newcustomers, what a great year 2018 was and hoping for an even better one this year, the support ofour local customers and stallholders is second to none, so proud of you CQ.

"We have all our local fruit and vegetables farmers back, with excellent products, including lots spray-free and organic produce, nuts and oils, honey, the mobile butchers, a large array of ladies and kids' fashions (latest stock in), candles, massive range of plants and seedlings, plenty to see and do.”

8am:

Heritage Village Australia Day Markets. Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. Cost: $2 entry,

under-14s free.

11am:

Hottest 100 Party. Railway Hotel, Yeppoon.

Noon:

Beaches Post-Australia Day Hottest 100 Rooftop Recovery Party. Beaches Rosslyn Bay, Vin E Jones Memorial Dr, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Sunday Afternoon Session. Yeppoon RSL Club.

2pm:

PocketLove. The Spinnaker, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.

4pm:

Summer Sundays: Aristokatz. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Pde, Yeppoon.
australia day getting out tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQUniversity pioneer is Rocky's Citizen of the Year 2019

    premium_icon CQUniversity pioneer is Rocky's Citizen of the Year 2019

    News SEVEN locals have had the honour of being Australia Day Award recipients for their outstanding efforts to enrich the lives of those around them.

    Woman arrested after 'stabbing' man near eye

    premium_icon Woman arrested after 'stabbing' man near eye

    Breaking Grievous bodily harm after verbal argument escalates in Rocky street

    • 27th Jan 2019 7:05 AM
    Central Highlands Australia Day award winners announced

    premium_icon Central Highlands Australia Day award winners announced

    Offbeat Find out the 2019 Central Highlands Australia Day Award winners

    Crowds flock to Yeppoon beach for Oz Day sand castle comp

    premium_icon Crowds flock to Yeppoon beach for Oz Day sand castle comp

    Whats On Here's all the main events happening around the region today