What's on in CQ this weekend
TODAY
8am:Mount Morgan Agricultural Show. Mount Morgan Showgrounds. 4 Showgrounds Rd, Mount Morgan. Entry prices: Adults - $10.00. Concession (students/pensioners) - $7.00. Family (2 Adults and 2 Children) - $30.00. All available on the day at the gate. Events/entertainment include; show horses, stud cattle, show jumping, carriage driving, licenced bar. Canteen 6.30 am until 7pm. Fireworks, market stalls, sideshow alley, show bags and not to forget fairy floss.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Carpark. Local handmade and small business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more. Contact 0749330402 for more information.
8.30am:Keppel Coast Arts & Capricorn Film Festival present CAPS Filmmaker Workshop. Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience Hub. Yeppoon, Queensland.
9am:Kershaw Gardens Playground re-opening & 30th Birthday celebrations. Kershaw Gardens. Moores Creek Rd, North Rockhampton.
10am:Luna Markets. Kershaw Gardens. Moores Creek Rd, North Rockhampton.
10am:2018 Cultural Festival lantern workshop. Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Library. Free. No bookings necessary. Help create lustrous lanterns to be used in the lantern parade at the Rockhampton Cultural Festival. Workshop suitable for all ages. Free (but children must be supervised by an adult).
10am:Charity car wash. Glenmore Tavern. Free event.
10.30am:Physicalising Shakespeare. Yeppoon Town Hall. Free event.
1pm:North Rockhampton High School's adaptation of The Little Mermaid. North Rockhampton High School High School Performing Arts Centre (PAC). Simpson St, North Rockhampton.
4pm:VIP Experience. Commodore Room at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club house. Tickets cost $99. events.ticketbooth.com.au.
6.30pm:Regional Queensland Pole Competition. PhysiPole Studios Rockhampton.
7pm:The Black Sorrows at the CQUniversity Village Festival. Yeppoon Main Stage.
7pm:Peter Williams Medium. Live. Walter Reid Community Arts. Tickets: www.seeitlive.com.au.
7pm:North Rockhampton High School's adaptation of The Little Mermaid. North Rockhampton High School High School Performing Arts Centre (PAC). Simpson St, North Rockhampton.
9pm:DJ Spaztik. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.
9pm:Velocity. Live. The Bush Inn Bar and Grill, The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton.
SUNDAY
8am:Sea QB Round 3. Hosted by Q Boardriders. Farnborough Beach, Yeppoon.
8.30am:Keppel Coast Arts & Capricorn Film Festival present CAPS Filmmaker Workshop. Local Disaster Coordination Centre and Community Resilience Hub. Yeppoon, Queensland.
10am:Collection Up Close. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Tickets: www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au.
10am:Social Ski Sunday. Rockhampton Water Ski Club. 88 Ski Gardens Rd, Rockhampton. Every Sunday the Rockhampton Water Ski Club boat is in the water ready for our Social Ski Sunday Fun-Day.
Everyone is welcome from beginners (instructors are always available to help you learn) to anyone experienced in skiing, kneeboarding and tubing.
Cost for non-members:
$10 per ski / kneeboard / tube (individual)
$7 per ski / kneeboard / tube (with another)
Cost for members:
$7 per ski / kneeboard / tube (individual)
$5 per ski / kneeboard / tube (with another)
All ski gear is provided
Just bring your
- togs
- towel
- sunscreen
- lunch
2pm:The Butcher and the Chef. Sunday Sesh. Kanangra Heights. 580 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.
4pm:Sunday Session. TJ Hollis. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.