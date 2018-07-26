What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region

GUITAR PICKING: Andrea Valeri is on of the talents performing at the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular at Yeppoon Town Hall on Tuesday from 7.30pm.

TODAY:

Tropical Bloom Festival 2018. July 27 to July 29. Hedlow Creek, Yeppoon. Purchase tickets at triniq.com/tropicalbloomfestival.

6.30pm:

Victoria Tavern Rockhampton. Tickets - $10 (pay at event).

6.30pm:

Mission Impossible 6.BCC Rockhampton.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.

7pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presentsby Ira Levin. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Cnr Derby and East Street, Rockhampton.

9pm:

Live. The Bush Inn Bar and Grill. The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton. Free event.

TOMORROW:

6am:

Farmers' markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Local handmade and small-business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.

8am:

Kele Park, Western St Rockhampton.

9am:

Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

10.30am:

Ruling from behind the Yellow Silk Screen. Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street.

11.30am:

This two day event starts from 11.30am with the Kids Aquathlon. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Rockhampton Brothers Seniors Rugby League.

1.30pm:

123 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.

2pm:

BCC Rockhampton.

2pm:

Gail and Peter Schloss' property, Millview Road, Farnborough. Contact Gail on 4939 7638 for catering purposes. All welcome.

3pm:

Browne Park Rockhampton. Tickets $30.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presentsby Ira Levin. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Cnr Derby and East Street, Rockhampton.

9pm:

Live. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.

SUNDAY:

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out.

8am:

Seeonee Park, Yeppoon Rd. Visit www.rockymtb.org.au for more information.

9am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village. Free event.

11am:

Newman Oval, Mount Morgan. Free event.

11am:

Frenchman's Creek. Frenchville Rd, North Rockhampton. Free event.

11am:

O'Shanesy Park. Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton. Free event.

1.30pm:

Saleyards Cafe, Rockhampton. 52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown.

1pm:

Yeppoon RSL Club. Free event.

2pm:

Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.

4pm:

Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone St. North Rockhampton.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

August 3-5:

Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race.

August 4:

Rocky Swap.

August 11:

Mount Morgan Show.