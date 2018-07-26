Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUITAR PICKING: Andrea Valeri is on of the talents performing at the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular at Yeppoon Town Hall on Tuesday from 7.30pm.
GUITAR PICKING: Andrea Valeri is on of the talents performing at the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular at Yeppoon Town Hall on Tuesday from 7.30pm. Contributed
News

What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region

20th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY:

Tropical Bloom Festival 2018. July 27 to July 29. Hedlow Creek, Yeppoon. Purchase tickets at triniq.com/tropicalbloomfestival.

6.30pm:

Your Shout Pub Anthems. Victoria Tavern Rockhampton. Tickets - $10 (pay at event).

6.30pm:

Mission Impossible 6. Exclusive Cinebuzz and Telstra member Advance Screening. BCC Rockhampton.

7pm:

The Wizard of Oz. Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.

7pm:

The Illusionist: Dinner and Show. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Deathtrap by Ira Levin. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Cnr Derby and East Street, Rockhampton.

9pm:

Cheap Talk. Live. The Bush Inn Bar and Grill. The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton. Free event.

TOMORROW:

6am:

Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Local handmade and small-business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.

8am:

10th Anniversary Tony Clifford Memorial Day. Kele Park, Western St Rockhampton.

9am:

Saturday Boat and Breakfast. Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

10.30am:

ADFAS Rockhampton. Ruling from behind the Yellow Silk Screen. Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street.

11.30am:

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival. This two day event starts from 11.30am with the Kids Aquathlon. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

1pm:

Brothers' Ladies Day. Rockhampton Brothers Seniors Rugby League.

1.30pm:

Yeppoon Seagulls Senior Rugby League FC. 123 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Andre Rieu's 2018 Maastricht Concert: Amore - My Tribute to Love. BCC Rockhampton.

2pm:

Capricorn Edible Plants Inc. meeting. Gail and Peter Schloss' property, Millview Road, Farnborough. Contact Gail on 4939 7638 for catering purposes. All welcome.

3pm:

Norths Chargers Ladies Day. Browne Park Rockhampton. Tickets $30.

7pm:

The Wizard of Oz. Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Deathtrap by Ira Levin. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Cnr Derby and East Street, Rockhampton.

9pm:

Gridlock. Live. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.

SUNDAY:

8am:

Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out.

8am:

2018 Giant Rockhampton CQ XC Series. Seeonee Park, Yeppoon Rd. Visit www.rockymtb.org.au for more information.

9am:

Emergency Services Day 2018. Rockhampton Heritage Village. Free event.

11am:

National Tree Day. Newman Oval, Mount Morgan. Free event.

11am:

National Tree Day. Frenchman's Creek. Frenchville Rd, North Rockhampton. Free event.

11am:

National Tree Day. O'Shanesy Park. Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton. Free event.

1.30pm:

Saleyards Cafe High Tea. Saleyards Cafe, Rockhampton. 52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown.

1pm:

Sunday Afternoon Session. Yeppoon RSL Club. Free event.

2pm:

The Wizard of Oz. Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.

4pm:

Strut your mutt. Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone St. North Rockhampton.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

August 3-5:

Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race.

August 4:

Rocky Swap.

August 11:

Mount Morgan Show.
getting out go what's on what's on around the region
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Prepare for the worst: Farmers share brutal drought truths

    premium_icon Prepare for the worst: Farmers share brutal drought truths

    Community 'People are just hanging on by the skin of their teeth': Bruce and Lisa Alexander can only hope for the best as a predicted El Nino looms.

    UPDATE: Cyclist suffers serious medical episode on busy hwy

    UPDATE: Cyclist suffers serious medical episode on busy hwy

    News PARAMEDICS said the man suffered 'serious medial condition'

    Rocky businessman: Commission needs to look wider than banks

    premium_icon Rocky businessman: Commission needs to look wider than banks

    Feature Receivers in firing line as rally to extend bank commission grows

    FINALLY: Cyclone-damaged coast highway re-opens today

    FINALLY: Cyclone-damaged coast highway re-opens today

    News ONE of the most challenging projects in shire's history is finished

    Local Partners