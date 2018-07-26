What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region
TODAY:
Tropical Bloom Festival 2018. July 27 to July 29. Hedlow Creek, Yeppoon. Purchase tickets at triniq.com/tropicalbloomfestival.
6.30pm:Your Shout Pub Anthems. Victoria Tavern Rockhampton. Tickets - $10 (pay at event).
6.30pm:Mission Impossible 6. Exclusive Cinebuzz and Telstra member Advance Screening. BCC Rockhampton.
7pm:The Wizard of Oz. Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.
7pm:The Illusionist: Dinner and Show. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
7.30pm:Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Deathtrap by Ira Levin. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Cnr Derby and East Street, Rockhampton.
9pm:Cheap Talk. Live. The Bush Inn Bar and Grill. The Criterion Hotel Rockhampton. Free event.
TOMORROW:
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Local handmade and small-business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.
8am:10th Anniversary Tony Clifford Memorial Day. Kele Park, Western St Rockhampton.
9am:Saturday Boat and Breakfast. Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
10.30am:ADFAS Rockhampton. Ruling from behind the Yellow Silk Screen. Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street.
11.30am:Yeppoon Triathlon Festival. This two day event starts from 11.30am with the Kids Aquathlon. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
1pm:Brothers' Ladies Day. Rockhampton Brothers Seniors Rugby League.
1.30pm:Yeppoon Seagulls Senior Rugby League FC. 123 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.
2pm:Andre Rieu's 2018 Maastricht Concert: Amore - My Tribute to Love. BCC Rockhampton.
2pm:Capricorn Edible Plants Inc. meeting. Gail and Peter Schloss' property, Millview Road, Farnborough. Contact Gail on 4939 7638 for catering purposes. All welcome.
3pm:Norths Chargers Ladies Day. Browne Park Rockhampton. Tickets $30.
7pm:The Wizard of Oz. Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.
7.30pm:Rockhampton Little Theatre presents Deathtrap by Ira Levin. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Cnr Derby and East Street, Rockhampton.
9pm:Gridlock. Live. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton.
SUNDAY:
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out.
8am:2018 Giant Rockhampton CQ XC Series. Seeonee Park, Yeppoon Rd. Visit www.rockymtb.org.au for more information.
9am:Emergency Services Day 2018. Rockhampton Heritage Village. Free event.
11am:National Tree Day. Newman Oval, Mount Morgan. Free event.
11am:National Tree Day. Frenchman's Creek. Frenchville Rd, North Rockhampton. Free event.
11am:National Tree Day. O'Shanesy Park. Bruce Hwy, Rockhampton. Free event.
1.30pm:Saleyards Cafe High Tea. Saleyards Cafe, Rockhampton. 52 Gladstone Rd, Allenstown.
1pm:Sunday Afternoon Session. Yeppoon RSL Club. Free event.
2pm:The Wizard of Oz. Pilbeam Theatre. Phone 4927 4111 for more information.
4pm:Strut your mutt. Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone St. North Rockhampton.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
August 3-5:Club Marine Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race.
August 4:Rocky Swap.
August 11:Mount Morgan Show.