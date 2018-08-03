What's on in CQ: Your guide to 72 hours across the region
TODAY
9am:Grandparents Morning. St Brendan's College Yeppoon.
Free event.
10am:International Beer Day. Pacific Hotel, Yeppoon.
Free event.
5.30pm:6WSF Finale Dinner. Megalomania Bar and Bistro, Yeppoon. Free event.
6pm:The Next Big Sing. Singing workshop with Nadia Sunde. Yeppoon Town Hall. Book online at www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson.
6.30pm:Great Gatsby Jazz Night. Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant, Yeppoon.
Purchase tickets online at www.rockhamptontickets.com.au.
7pm:Brangus Grazier's Dinner. Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Tickets cost $45.
7pm:Rolling Stones Tribute. Allenstown Hotel.
7.30pm:Rockhampton Musical Union Choir's Mack and Mabel. Rockhampton Musical Union Hall, 158 Denison St, Rockhampton.
7.30pm:1971 The Music. Yeppoon Town Hall.
Buy tickets online - www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/whatson Adults $15 and concession $10.
9pm:Vaggaphonics Reggae Band. The Strand Hotel Yeppoon. Free event.
TOMORROW
6am:Rocky Swap. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Exhibition Rd, Rockhampton. No dogs allowed.
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Pilates Among the Paintings. Rockhampton Art Gallery (entry via the front of the Gallery, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $10 per session. Contact 49368248 for more information.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Local handmade and small-business stalls with children's, men's and ladies' clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets and so much more.
9am:Soul Origin at Stockland Rockhampton. Free event.
9.30am:Sea Shepherd Operation Reef Defence event. Queen St Community Hall, Yeppoon. Free event.
2pm:High Tea - Pinefest Fundraiser. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Tickets cost $25.
6pm:Animal Fun at the Spinnaker. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon. Free event.
6pm:The Caves Ball. Hosted by The Caves Progress & Agricultural Society Inc. 76 Rossmoya Rd, The Caves. Cost: $95 or $90 for bookings of 10.
6pm:Pizza and Tapas Night - All You Can Eat. Kanangra Heights. 580 Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Allsorts Open Mic. 52 Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton. Free event.
7.30pm:Adam Harvey and special guest, Judah Kelly. Great Western Hotel. Purchase tickets at greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.
7.30pm:Rockhampton Musical Union Choir's Mack and Mabel. Rockhampton Musical Union Hall, 158 Denison St, Rockhampton.
9pm:DJ Twisted. The Heritage Hotel Rockhampton. Free event.
SUNDAY
8am:Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon (adjacent to the Capricorn Coast Tourist Information Centre at Ross Creek Roundabout), Yeppoon.
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free-range eggs, craft, bric-a-brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats.
A great morning out for all the family.
10am:Resin Jewellery Making. Rockhampton Art Gallery, Beatrice Hutton Room (entry via Beatrice Hutton Room, directly off Victoria Parade). Price: $75.
Telephone 49368248 for more information.
3pm:Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club jam session. Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.