Rockets' Sean O'Mara. Rockets will head away for a triple header, beginning in Cairns tonight.
What's On in sport this weekend

Steph Allen
by
5th Jul 2019 12:45 PM
Friday

  • Racing: $100k Newmarket Race. Callaghan Park Racecourse, Rockhampton. 4.42pm.
  • Basketball: Rockhampton Cyclones v Cairns Dolphins. Round 11 of QBL. Early Settler Stadium, Cairns. 6.30pm.
  • Basketball: Rockhampton Rockets v Cairns Marlins. Round 11 of QBL. Early Settler Stadium, Cairns. 8.30pm.

Saturday

  • Rugby Union: Cap Coast Crocs v Colts. Cooee Bay Sports Complex, Yeppoon. Womens games from 4pm. Men's A grade at 5.10pm.
  • Rugby League: Rockhampton Brothers Ladies v Yeppoon. Brothers Ladies Day 2019. Victoria Park, Rockhampton. 2pm.
  • Basketball: Rockhampton Cyclones v Toowoomba Mountaineers. Round 11 of QBL. Clive Verghofer Recreation Centre, USQ. 6pm.
  • Rugby League: CQ Capras v Eastern Suburbs Tigers. Round 16 of Intrust Super Cup. Indigenous Round. Browne Park, Rockhampton. 6pm.
  • Rugby League: Emu Park v Norths Chargers. Senior Rugby League A grade. Round 14. Hartley Street Sporting Complex, Emu Park. 6.30pm.
  • Rugby League: Rockhampton Brothers v Biloela Panthers. Senior Rugby League A grade. Round 14. Victoria Park, Rockhampton. 6.30pm.
  • Football: Capricorn Coast FC v Frenchville Roos. CQ Premier League Div 1. Round 15. Ryan Park, Rockhampton. 7pm.
  • Football: Central FC Premier v Southside United FC. CQ Premier League Div 1. Round 15. Sun Valley Oval, Gladstone. 7pm.
  • Basketball: Rockhampton Rockets v Toowoomba Mountaineers. Round 11 of QBL. Clive Berghofer Recreation Centre, USQ. 8pm.

Sunday

  • Basketball: Rockhampton Cyclones v South West Metro Pirates. Round 11 of QBL. Hibiscus Stadium, Upper Mount Gravatt. 12pm.
  • Basketball: Rockhampton Rockets v South West Metro Pirates. Round 11 of QBL. Hibiscus Stadium, Upper Mount Gravatt. 2pm.
  • Rugby League: Woorabinda Warriors v Yeppoon Seagulls. Senior Rugby League A grade. Round 14. Woorabinda. 3pm.
basketball football rugby league rugby union soccer sport what's on
