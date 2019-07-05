News
What's On in sport this weekend
Friday
- Racing: $100k Newmarket Race. Callaghan Park Racecourse, Rockhampton. 4.42pm.
- Basketball: Rockhampton Cyclones v Cairns Dolphins. Round 11 of QBL. Early Settler Stadium, Cairns. 6.30pm.
- Basketball: Rockhampton Rockets v Cairns Marlins. Round 11 of QBL. Early Settler Stadium, Cairns. 8.30pm.
Saturday
- Rugby Union: Cap Coast Crocs v Colts. Cooee Bay Sports Complex, Yeppoon. Womens games from 4pm. Men's A grade at 5.10pm.
- Rugby League: Rockhampton Brothers Ladies v Yeppoon. Brothers Ladies Day 2019. Victoria Park, Rockhampton. 2pm.
- Basketball: Rockhampton Cyclones v Toowoomba Mountaineers. Round 11 of QBL. Clive Verghofer Recreation Centre, USQ. 6pm.
- Rugby League: CQ Capras v Eastern Suburbs Tigers. Round 16 of Intrust Super Cup. Indigenous Round. Browne Park, Rockhampton. 6pm.
- Rugby League: Emu Park v Norths Chargers. Senior Rugby League A grade. Round 14. Hartley Street Sporting Complex, Emu Park. 6.30pm.
- Rugby League: Rockhampton Brothers v Biloela Panthers. Senior Rugby League A grade. Round 14. Victoria Park, Rockhampton. 6.30pm.
- Football: Capricorn Coast FC v Frenchville Roos. CQ Premier League Div 1. Round 15. Ryan Park, Rockhampton. 7pm.
- Football: Central FC Premier v Southside United FC. CQ Premier League Div 1. Round 15. Sun Valley Oval, Gladstone. 7pm.
- Basketball: Rockhampton Rockets v Toowoomba Mountaineers. Round 11 of QBL. Clive Berghofer Recreation Centre, USQ. 8pm.
Sunday
- Basketball: Rockhampton Cyclones v South West Metro Pirates. Round 11 of QBL. Hibiscus Stadium, Upper Mount Gravatt. 12pm.
- Basketball: Rockhampton Rockets v South West Metro Pirates. Round 11 of QBL. Hibiscus Stadium, Upper Mount Gravatt. 2pm.
- Rugby League: Woorabinda Warriors v Yeppoon Seagulls. Senior Rugby League A grade. Round 14. Woorabinda. 3pm.