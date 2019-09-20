What’s On in sport this weekend
SATURDAY
• 2019 Queensland State Age tennis tournament.
Ages 10 and under to 18 and under.
Where: Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre. 1 Lion Creek Road, Wandal.
When: 7.30am-5.30pm. Every day until Tuesday September 24.
Yeppoon Tennis Club, Yeppoon.
• 10am: Round one of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge. Gladstone’s The Glen v Rockhampton Brothers.
Where: RCG 3, Rockhampton.
• Round one of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.
Gracemere Bulls v Capricorn Coast Parkana.
Where: Yeppoon Showgrounds.
When: 12pm.
• Mountain biking. Round four of the 2019 Central Queensland XC Series.
Where: First Turkey. 249 German Street, Norman Gardens, Rockhampton.
Hosted by Rocky MTB.
Free event.
When: 3pm-6pm.
SUNDAY
• Rockhampton and District Motocross final club day.
Race format: Round one - six laps. Round two - four laps. Round three - two x two laps.
Must enter on RiderNet.
Followed by presentations in the afternoon.
Where: Six mile race track, Pink Lily, Rockhampton.
When: 6am-4pm.