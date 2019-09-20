What’s On in sport this weekend

SATURDAY

• 2019 Queensland State Age tennis tournament.

Ages 10 and under to 18 and under.

Where: Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre. 1 Lion Creek Road, Wandal.

When: 7.30am-5.30pm. Every day until Tuesday September 24.

Yeppoon Tennis Club, Yeppoon.

• 10am: Round one of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge. Gladstone’s The Glen v Rockhampton Brothers.

Where: RCG 3, Rockhampton.

• Round one of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Gracemere Bulls v Capricorn Coast Parkana.

Where: Yeppoon Showgrounds.

When: 12pm.

• Mountain biking. Round four of the 2019 Central Queensland XC Series.

Where: First Turkey. 249 German Street, Norman Gardens, Rockhampton.

Hosted by Rocky MTB.

Free event.

When: 3pm-6pm.

SUNDAY

• Rockhampton and District Motocross final club day.

Race format: Round one - six laps. Round two - four laps. Round three - two x two laps.

Must enter on RiderNet.

Followed by presentations in the afternoon.

Where: Six mile race track, Pink Lily, Rockhampton.

When: 6am-4pm.