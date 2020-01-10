Menu
Adam Walsh at wicket and Matt Nielson batter January 13 2pm corporate cricket
News

What’s On in sport this weekend

Steph Allen
10th Jan 2020 4:40 PM
LOOKING for some sporting action over the weekend to keep the family entertained?

Despite still being in the off-season for most of the region’s club and team sports, there are still a handful of exciting events on this weekend.

See our list below for what’s on in Rockhampton and surrounding areas.

TODAY

10am: Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge round 12.

The Glen v Capricorn Coast Parkana at Sun Valley Park.

Noon: Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge round 12.

Frenchville Falcons v Gracemere Bulls at FSCO (Oval 2).

• 2pm: 2020 CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels.

2pm-11pm.

Kenrick Tucker Velodrome, Berserker Street, Rockhampton.

Featuring:

CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels

Joncris Sentinel Services Capricornia Cup

Junior U17 Wheelrace

Junior U15 Wheelrace

Junior U13 Wheelrace

Purchase tickets at the gate.

TOMORROW

10am : Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 round seven.

Pool A

10am: Hospital v Stanwell at FSCO (Oval 2)

10am: Jolt Bakery Cafe v Rocky Fire at Victoria Park (Oval 1)

2pm: Giddy Goat v Pathology Queensland at Victoria Park (Oval 1).

Pool B

10am: The Bangarangs v Fire and Rescue at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 3).

10am: Reece Plumbing v James’ XIRCG at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 4).

110am: Lawrences v Rocky Heat at Victoria Park (Oval 2).

UPCOMING

January 20: Capricornia Cue Sports Inc season kicks off. 244 Denison St, Rockhampton.

January 25 6pm: YBRWF Fundraising Bull RIDE. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

February 15 7pm: Top Guns Young Guns Rodeo. Great Western Hotel.

February 15 11.30am: Waitangi Day. Cap Coast Crocs Rugby Club, Cooee Bay.

February 22 9am: Rocky Junior Open Tournament. Scottvale Squash and Fitness, Rockhampton.

