What’s On in sport this weekend
LOOKING for some sporting action over the weekend to keep the family entertained?
Despite still being in the off-season for most of the region’s club and team sports, there are still a handful of exciting events on this weekend.
See our list below for what’s on in Rockhampton and surrounding areas.
TODAY
• 10am: Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge round 12.
The Glen v Capricorn Coast Parkana at Sun Valley Park.
• Noon: Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge round 12.
Frenchville Falcons v Gracemere Bulls at FSCO (Oval 2).
• 2pm: 2020 CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels.
2pm-11pm.
Kenrick Tucker Velodrome, Berserker Street, Rockhampton.
Featuring:
CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels
Joncris Sentinel Services Capricornia Cup
Junior U17 Wheelrace
Junior U15 Wheelrace
Junior U13 Wheelrace
Purchase tickets at the gate.
TOMORROW
• 10am : Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 round seven.
Pool A
10am: Hospital v Stanwell at FSCO (Oval 2)
10am: Jolt Bakery Cafe v Rocky Fire at Victoria Park (Oval 1)
2pm: Giddy Goat v Pathology Queensland at Victoria Park (Oval 1).
Pool B
10am: The Bangarangs v Fire and Rescue at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 3).
10am: Reece Plumbing v James’ XIRCG at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 4).
110am: Lawrences v Rocky Heat at Victoria Park (Oval 2).
UPCOMING
• January 20: Capricornia Cue Sports Inc season kicks off. 244 Denison St, Rockhampton.
• January 25 6pm: YBRWF Fundraising Bull RIDE. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.
• February 15 7pm: Top Guns Young Guns Rodeo. Great Western Hotel.
• February 15 11.30am: Waitangi Day. Cap Coast Crocs Rugby Club, Cooee Bay.
• February 22 9am: Rocky Junior Open Tournament. Scottvale Squash and Fitness, Rockhampton.