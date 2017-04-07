WHAT'S ON: Rocky might be flooding but the show must go on

TODAY
- 7.30PM: Despite some parts of Rockhampton Region being flooded, the Pilbeam Theatre will remain unaffected by the rising waters, which means that Wicked will go ahead from today as planned. Head to www.seeitlive.com.au to book tickets.
- 7.30PM: The Caves Dance will go ahead despite the flooding. Music will be played by Twocan with an entry cost of $10. Please phone 0499448071 for more information.
- 5PM: The Friday Fling inaugural event for young professionals. Restaurant 98.
- 4PM: CQ Eat St - Rockhampton at Rockhampton Music Bowl
TOMORROW
- 11AM: Capricon - Steampunk and Pop Culture Convention at the Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover St, Rockhampton until 4pm. Guest panellist Steven 'Bajo' O'Donnell, Game of Thrones Iron Throne photo station, free photo booth, steampunk parasol duelling, authors alley, cosplay panel discussions and costume competitions.
- 2PM: The Yeppoon Choral Society will present a concert in a new venue which overlooks the sparkling waters of Keppel Bay, St James the Fisherman Anglican Church in Housden Place. The program includes a range of delightful choral, solo, and instrumental work. Tickets will be available at the door and afternoon tea will be provided during intermission for a gold coin donation. All money raised from the concerts will be given to the Yeppoon Hospital Auxiliary.
- 4PM: CQ Eat St - Rockhampton at Rockhampton Music Bowl
- 6PM: Keppel Coast Country Music Club will hold their next function at 61 Millroy Drive. Free admission, Licensed bar, Burgers and Dessert for dinner, Raffle, Money board, members draw good music and dancing. Families welcome. Inquiries to 49391422 or 49393625.
- 6PM: Gladstone Brothers v Gladstone Valleys, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone
- 6PM: Emu Park Emus v Yeppoon Seagulls, Bicentennial Park, Emu Park
- 6PM: Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras v Mackay Cutters, Browne Park. Gates open at 1.45pm, U18s at 2.10pm, U20s at 4.05pm. FREE ENTRY.
- 7.30PM: Steve Apirana, Gospel and Blues artist, is in Yeppoon on the for Palmfest, the Yeppoon Palm Sunday Music Festival. He will be the main artist on the Saturday night concert to be held at the St James Anglican Church's new facilities at Houston Place, Lammermoor. It's a gold coin entry, he will be joined by a number of other talented local musicians.
- 7.30PM: Despite some parts of Rockhampton Region being flooded, the Pilbeam Theatre will remain unaffected by the rising waters, which means that Wicked will go ahead as planned. Head to www.seeitlive.com.au to book tickets.
SUNDAY
- 8AM: Festival of the Wind: Central Queensland's free family kite festival organised by the Lions Club of Emu Park and sponsored by the local business community is on today at Bell Park. Free beach competitions with great prizes. Markets from 8am with the Festival of the Wind getting under way at 11am and fireworks in the early evening. Australia's best kite designers show off their latest designs.
- 9AM: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
- 9AM: Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's third club day, Coastal Park, Yeppoon MX Track.
- 2PM: The Yeppoon Choral Society will present a concert in a new venue which overlooks the sparkling waters of Keppel Bay, St James the Fisherman Anglican Church in Housden Place. The program includes a range of delightful choral, solo, and instrumental work. With an emphasis on music of the sea and river, such as Bridge Over Troubled Water and Down to the River to Pray and the beautiful Candle on the Water. Tickets will be available at the door and afternoon tea will be provided during intermission for a gold coin donation. All money raised from the concerts will be given to the Yeppoon Hospital Auxiliary.
- 3PM: Steve Apirana, Gospel and Blues artist will be conducting a free musicians workshop at followed by a shorter concert, at the Worship Centre, the old movie theatre behind Rip Curl in the main street, Yeppoon.
- 3PM: Despite some parts of Rockhampton Region being flooded, the Pilbeam Theatre will remain unaffected by the rising waters, which means that Wicked will go ahead as planned. Head to www.seeitlive.com.au to book tickets.
CANCELLED OR POSTPONED EVENTS
- The headspace Rockhampton Charity Shield which was to be played this weekend has been postponed, and will be played on September 16 and 17
- The Small Landholders Day scheduled for tomorrow at the Rockhampton Showgrounds has been postponed with a new date to be announced soon.