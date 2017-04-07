29°
News

WHAT'S ON: Rocky might be flooding but the show must go on

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 7th Apr 2017 3:04 PM
Wicked cast members Angelo Conway as Fiyero,Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Galinda.
Wicked cast members Angelo Conway as Fiyero,Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Galinda. Allan Reinikka ROK050417awicked1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TODAY

  • 7.30PM: Despite some parts of Rockhampton Region being flooded, the Pilbeam Theatre will remain unaffected by the rising waters, which means that Wicked will go ahead from today as planned. Head to www.seeitlive.com.au to book tickets.
  • 7.30PM: The Caves Dance will go ahead despite the flooding. Music will be played by Twocan with an entry cost of $10. Please phone 0499448071 for more information.
  • 5PM: The Friday Fling inaugural event for young professionals. Restaurant 98.
  • 4PM: CQ Eat St - Rockhampton at Rockhampton Music Bowl

TOMORROW

  • 11AM: Capricon - Steampunk and Pop Culture Convention at the Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover St, Rockhampton until 4pm. Guest panellist Steven 'Bajo' O'Donnell, Game of Thrones Iron Throne photo station, free photo booth, steampunk parasol duelling, authors alley, cosplay panel discussions and costume competitions.
  • 2PM: The Yeppoon Choral Society will present a concert in a new venue which overlooks the sparkling waters of Keppel Bay, St James the Fisherman Anglican Church in Housden Place. The program includes a range of delightful choral, solo, and instrumental work. Tickets will be available at the door and afternoon tea will be provided during intermission for a gold coin donation. All money raised from the concerts will be given to the Yeppoon Hospital Auxiliary.
  • 4PM: CQ Eat St - Rockhampton at Rockhampton Music Bowl
  • 6PM: Keppel Coast Country Music Club will hold their next function at 61 Millroy Drive. Free admission, Licensed bar, Burgers and Dessert for dinner, Raffle, Money board, members draw good music and dancing. Families welcome. Inquiries to 49391422 or 49393625.
  • 6PM: Gladstone Brothers v Gladstone Valleys, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone
  • 6PM: Emu Park Emus v Yeppoon Seagulls, Bicentennial Park, Emu Park
  • 6PM: Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras v Mackay Cutters, Browne Park. Gates open at 1.45pm, U18s at 2.10pm, U20s at 4.05pm. FREE ENTRY.
  • 7.30PM: Steve Apirana, Gospel and Blues artist, is in Yeppoon on the for Palmfest, the Yeppoon Palm Sunday Music Festival. He will be the main artist on the Saturday night concert to be held at the St James Anglican Church's new facilities at Houston Place, Lammermoor. It's a gold coin entry, he will be joined by a number of other talented local musicians.
  • 7.30PM: Despite some parts of Rockhampton Region being flooded, the Pilbeam Theatre will remain unaffected by the rising waters, which means that Wicked will go ahead as planned. Head to www.seeitlive.com.au to book tickets.

SUNDAY

  • 8AM: Festival of the Wind: Central Queensland's free family kite festival organised by the Lions Club of Emu Park and sponsored by the local business community is on today at Bell Park. Free beach competitions with great prizes. Markets from 8am with the Festival of the Wind getting under way at 11am and fireworks in the early evening. Australia's best kite designers show off their latest designs.
  • 9AM: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
  • 9AM: Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's third club day, Coastal Park, Yeppoon MX Track.
  • 2PM: The Yeppoon Choral Society will present a concert in a new venue which overlooks the sparkling waters of Keppel Bay, St James the Fisherman Anglican Church in Housden Place. The program includes a range of delightful choral, solo, and instrumental work. With an emphasis on music of the sea and river, such as Bridge Over Troubled Water and Down to the River to Pray and the beautiful Candle on the Water. Tickets will be available at the door and afternoon tea will be provided during intermission for a gold coin donation. All money raised from the concerts will be given to the Yeppoon Hospital Auxiliary.
  • 3PM: Steve Apirana, Gospel and Blues artist will be conducting a free musicians workshop at followed by a shorter concert, at the Worship Centre, the old movie theatre behind Rip Curl in the main street, Yeppoon.
  • 3PM: Despite some parts of Rockhampton Region being flooded, the Pilbeam Theatre will remain unaffected by the rising waters, which means that Wicked will go ahead as planned. Head to www.seeitlive.com.au to book tickets.

CANCELLED OR POSTPONED EVENTS

  • The headspace Rockhampton Charity Shield which was to be played this weekend has been postponed, and will be played on September 16 and 17
  • The Small Landholders Day scheduled for tomorrow at the Rockhampton Showgrounds has been postponed with a new date to be announced soon.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: Authorities told terrifying worst case flood scenario

REVEALED: Authorities told terrifying worst case flood...

TERRIFYING predictions Rocky wasn't told as authorities prepared for worst.

BREAKING: Shorten to fund multi-million dollar Rocky project

(L-R) Local Disaster Management Group chair councillor Tony Williams, Senator for Queensland Murray Watts, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga arrive in Rockhampton to talk about flooding.

OPPOSITION Leader makes shock promise during Rockhampton flood visit

PHOTOS: Stunning aerial shots of Rocky flood peak

1pm from the RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE helicopter

STUNNING aerial photos show the extent of the Rockhampton floods.

More than 100 railway workers 'stood down without pay'

Rail union organiser Bruce Mackie said Aurizon's decision to stop hauling Wilmar sugar was a kick in the guts for its workforce.

About 180 employees from BMA and Aurizon are on forced leave

Local Partners

WHAT'S ON: Rocky might be flooding but the show must go on

Plenty of events happening across CQ this weekend

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

'We're living the dream': Rocky swampy has the time of her life

ALL SMILES: Depot Hill resident Michele Pedder isn't too concerned about the flood water creeping into her home.

SHE wants everyone who's not a Rocky swampy to 'stay away'.

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

REVIEW: Lots of laughs for Lego's capped crusader

CAPPED CRUSADER. The Lego Batman Movie.

DC: The house that Batman Built - according to Batman.

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $279,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

The Largest and Best in the Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further for this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

PANORAMIC VALLEY VIEWS! LUXURY LIVING!

3 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 3 1 2 $535,000

5,565M2 of ELEVATED LUXURY COUNTRY LIVING! This home will IMPRESS with its BREATH-TAKING panorama of the Olive Estate Valley. - Just 12 Mins North of Parkhurst...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

A Place to call HOME!

15 Standish Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Looking for a beautiful high set home in Norman Gardens featuring 3 bedrooms close to schools, public transport and shopping facilities? This one might be perfect...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $425,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

HIDDEN FAMILY GEM IN NORMAN GARDENS

21 Primrose Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

839m2 with limited SIDE ACCESS and plenty of room to put in a SHED and POOL - FAMILIES will love this one - SO HURRY!! - Offering relaxed family living with...

Amazing First Home Starter

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

Situated on a 1012m2 block is this treasure! Featuring 3 comfortable size bedrooms, master bedroom offers a walk in robe and plenty of space to create an ensuite...

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $295,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!