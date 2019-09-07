What's on: Rocky's riverside to come alive
TODAY
7am:Park Run. A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
7am:Gracemere Lions Mother's Day Market from 7am until noon, Lawrie Street, Gracemere.
A variety of stallholders including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants, fruit and vegetables and a whole lot more.
Come and try Gracemere Lions' famous bacon and egg burgers, a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee which are all available.
For information and stall bookings, phone 0467223824.
10am:Riverside Alive. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. Capricorn Caves fossil fossicking from 10am to noon.
12pm:Rockhampton Oceania Intercontinental Hockey5's. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Papua New Guinea. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
1pm:Rockhampton Oceania Intercontinental Hockey5's. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Solomon Islands. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
4pm:Rockhampton Oceania Cup. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
5pm:Riverside Alive. Sophie Rose performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.
5.30pm:A Pig Night Out. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost: $20 plus booking fee. Contact the venue on (07) 49223888 for more information.
6pm:Rockhampton Oceania Cup. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
6pm:Showcase featuring Beauty and the Beast Jnr. Pilbeam Theatre, corner of Victoria Pde and Cambridge St in Rockhampton. Cost: adults $33, concessions available.
7pm:St Joseph's Park Avenue 90s Trivia. St Joseph's Park Avenue, Main St Park Avenue. Cost $10 per person. Phone the venue on (07) 49948205 for more information.
7pm:Silky Fuzz - Live and Local. Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon. Free event.
TOMORROW
7am:Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which includes organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
8am:Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost $2 per person, people under 14 years of age are free. Phone the venue on (07) 49368680 for more information.
10am:Rocky Trials Club will host a motorcycle trials event at Chamberlain Road, 3km east of Calliope.
For more information phone Don on (07) 49221788.
11am:Living History Project. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst.
12pm:Johnathan Thurston book signing. Big W Rockhampton, Stockland Rockhampton.
12pm:Rockhampton Oceania Intercontinental Hockey5's. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Papua New Guinea. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
1pm:Rockhampton Oceania Intercontinental Hockey5's. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Solomon Islands. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
3pm:Challenge the Mountain. Run, walk or cycle your way up Mount Archer and enjoy an after party at the top. This is the main event of Challenge Rockhampton. Pilbeam Drive, Mount Archer in North Rockhampton. Cost between $20 and $75. For more information, phone Sharon Kearney on 0419749545.
4pm:Rockhampton Oceania Cup. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
6.15pm:Rockhampton Oceania Cup. Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.
UPCOMING
Saturday, September 14:Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 4pm. Korte's Resort, Bruce Hwy, Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children free.
Sunday, September 15:Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 3pm. Korte's Resort, Bruce Hwy Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children are free.
Cherish Life Queensland's Rockhampton branch will host their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, October 8 at the Rockhampton Leagues Club's Phillips Lounge on Cambridge St.
The evening will start at 6pm with light refreshments followed by a presentation at 7pm and the meeting thereafter.
For information and RSVP, contact 0437822231.