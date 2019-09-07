What's on: Rocky's riverside to come alive

MOUNTAIN WARRIORS: Take a trek up Mount Archer for Challenge the Mountain tomorrow from 3pm.

TODAY

7am:

A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

7am:

Gracemere Lionsfrom 7am until noon, Lawrie Street, Gracemere.

A variety of stallholders including handmade crafts, pottery, children's clothes, jewellery, bric-a-brac, plants, fruit and vegetables and a whole lot more.

Come and try Gracemere Lions' famous bacon and egg burgers, a sausage sizzle, cold drinks, tea and coffee which are all available.

For information and stall bookings, phone 0467223824.

10am:

Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St. Capricorn Caves fossil fossicking from 10am to noon.

12pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Papua New Guinea. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

1pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Solomon Islands. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

4pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

5pm:

Sophie Rose performing live. Rockhampton riverside precinct, Quay St.

5.30pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost: $20 plus booking fee. Contact the venue on (07) 49223888 for more information.

6pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

6pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, corner of Victoria Pde and Cambridge St in Rockhampton. Cost: adults $33, concessions available.

7pm:

St Joseph's Park Avenue, Main St Park Avenue. Cost $10 per person. Phone the venue on (07) 49948205 for more information.

7pm:

Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon. Free event.

TOMORROW

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which includes organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

8am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost $2 per person, people under 14 years of age are free. Phone the venue on (07) 49368680 for more information.

10am:

will host a motorcycle trials event at Chamberlain Road, 3km east of Calliope.

For more information phone Don on (07) 49221788.

11am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst.

12pm:

Big W Rockhampton, Stockland Rockhampton.

12pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Papua New Guinea. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

1pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Tonga V Solomon Islands. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

3pm:

Run, walk or cycle your way up Mount Archer and enjoy an after party at the top. This is the main event of Challenge Rockhampton. Pilbeam Drive, Mount Archer in North Rockhampton. Cost between $20 and $75. For more information, phone Sharon Kearney on 0419749545.

4pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

6.15pm:

Kalka Shades Hockey Fields. Australia V New Zealand. Visit rockhamptontickets.com.au for tickets.

UPCOMING

Saturday, September 14:

Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts theirfrom 9am to 4pm. Korte's Resort, Bruce Hwy, Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children free.

Sunday, September 15:

Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts theirfrom 9am to 3pm. Korte's Resort, Bruce Hwy Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children are free.

Cherish Life Queensland's Rockhampton branch will host their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, October 8 at the Rockhampton Leagues Club's Phillips Lounge on Cambridge St.

The evening will start at 6pm with light refreshments followed by a presentation at 7pm and the meeting thereafter.

For information and RSVP, contact 0437822231.