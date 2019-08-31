What's on: Rodeo by the shore plus more

MAN POWER: St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo is on Saturday. The main events are from 5.45pm. The College rodeo team (from left to right) Dawson Foden, Ben Moran, Luke Steel, Mark Larsen, Ben Bode, Travis Oates, captain Logan Beak, Tristan Sypher, Philip Sheehan, Harry Daniels and Jimmy McClelland.

MAN POWER: St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo is on Saturday. The main events are from 5.45pm. The College rodeo team (from left to right) Dawson Foden, Ben Moran, Luke Steel, Mark Larsen, Ben Bode, Travis Oates, captain Logan Beak, Tristan Sypher, Philip Sheehan, Harry Daniels and Jimmy McClelland. NICOLE DENDLE

TODAY

7am:

A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

8am:

. Bauhinia House, Berserker. Free entry. Father's Day extravaganza. Raffles, live entertainment, sausage sizzle, kids activities and more.

8am:

Merv Anderson Park, Scenic Hwy Yeppoon. Contact CCQ Regional fundraising co-ordinator, Montana Smith on 0448878286 for more information.

12pm:

Inter-school events from noon, main rodeo from 5.45pm. Open bull ride, juniors, team roping, saddle bronc, rope and tie, bareback, barrel race. Food and bar available, children's rides and stalls, entertainment.

2pm:

Emu Park RSL. Multi-draw, $100 prize for winning team. Afternoon tea and finger food. Enquiries 0438134711.

5pm:

Rockhampton Riverside Alive.

5.30pm

:

Frenchville Sports Club.

6

pm:

Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village. Tickets at events.ticketbooth.com.au.

SUNDAY

6am

:

Flowers, fruit and vegetable, homemade goods, bric a brac and more.

8am:

Food, drinks and market stalls.

10am:

Full Metal, East St (next to chemist warehouse). Cost: free - $5 taster classes for those wishing to learn pole fitness. For more information, phone 0439027204.

12pm:

In aid of prostate cancer - gold coin donation. To be held at Bell Park in Emu Park. Live band, multi-draw, lucky spins, sausage sizzle, non-alcoholic drinks. Phone 0419735468 for enquiries.

1pm

:

Tannum Sands Hotel.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2

pm:

Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.

UPCOMING

September 15:

QCWA Ridgelands branch.In aid of Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and QCWA Ridgelands branch. Includes lucky door, multi-draw, raffles, competitions and entertainment. Ridgelands Hall from 1.30pm, cost adults $10, children (between five and 15 years) $5 and children under five are free.

September 20:

Rivernites - markets at the riverbank Handmade markets, food, bar and live music.

September 17 to 28:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton. The Capricornia Printmakers present unique editions of original fine art prints - on paper, artist books and sculpture. Opening night will be held from 6pm on September 20. The exhibition continues from September 17 to 28, weekdays from 11am to 2pm and weekends from 10am to 2pm.