What's on: Rodeo by the shore plus more
TODAY
7am:Parkrun. A weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
8am:ABC Family markets. Bauhinia House, Berserker. Free entry. Father's Day extravaganza. Raffles, live entertainment, sausage sizzle, kids activities and more.
8am:2019 Yeppoon Walk for Women's cancers. Merv Anderson Park, Scenic Hwy Yeppoon. Contact CCQ Regional fundraising co-ordinator, Montana Smith on 0448878286 for more information.
12pm:St Brendan's Central Izuzu Rodeo. Inter-school events from noon, main rodeo from 5.45pm. Open bull ride, juniors, team roping, saddle bronc, rope and tie, bareback, barrel race. Food and bar available, children's rides and stalls, entertainment.
2pm:Emu Park Lions Trivia Afternoon. Emu Park RSL. Multi-draw, $100 prize for winning team. Afternoon tea and finger food. Enquiries 0438134711.
5pm:TJ Hollis. Rockhampton Riverside Alive.
5.30pm
:Chenai Boucher. Frenchville Sports Club.
6
pm:Capricorn Animal Aid Wonderland Ball. Australian Shearing Shed, Rockhampton Heritage Village. Tickets at events.ticketbooth.com.au.
SUNDAY
6am
:Kern Arcade carpark markets. Flowers, fruit and vegetable, homemade goods, bric a brac and more.
8am:Fig Tree Markets.Yeppoon. Food, drinks and market stalls.
10am:Full Metal First Birthday Open Day. Full Metal, East St (next to chemist warehouse). Cost: free - $5 taster classes for those wishing to learn pole fitness. For more information, phone 0439027204.
12pm:Emu Park Lions Music in the Park. In aid of prostate cancer - gold coin donation. To be held at Bell Park in Emu Park. Live band, multi-draw, lucky spins, sausage sizzle, non-alcoholic drinks. Phone 0419735468 for enquiries.
1pm
:
Josh Harris. Tannum Sands Hotel.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
2
pm:Chenai Boucher. Young Aussie Hotel, Gladstone.
UPCOMING
September 15:QCWA Ridgelands branch. Afternoon tea. In aid of Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and QCWA Ridgelands branch. Includes lucky door, multi-draw, raffles, competitions and entertainment. Ridgelands Hall from 1.30pm, cost adults $10, children (between five and 15 years) $5 and children under five are free.
September 20:
Rivernites - markets at the riverbank Handmade markets, food, bar and live music.
September 17 to 28:Off the Wall - a Capricornia Printmakers Exhibition. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton. The Capricornia Printmakers present unique editions of original fine art prints - on paper, artist books and sculpture. Opening night will be held from 6pm on September 20. The exhibition continues from September 17 to 28, weekdays from 11am to 2pm and weekends from 10am to 2pm.