What's on: Silky Fuzz to light up Rocky's riverbank
TODAY
7am:Parkrun. A weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
8am:Markets at the Attic Espresso Bar. 44 James St, Yeppoon.
1.30pm:Super Saturday Kids Fun Duathlon. Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club.
5pm:Silky Fuzz. Live performance at Rockhampton's riverside precinct.
5pm:Luna Markets. Yeppoon Lagoon, 3 Lagoon Place. Free event.
5.15pm:Classic Wallabies v Central Queensland Barbarians. Victoria Park, Wandal. Visit www.classicwallabies.com.au for event information and tickets.
6.30pm:Trivia night. Mount Morgan School of Arts.
6.30pm:Disco trivia with Rhonda Janes. Tickets at www.trybooking.com.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which includes organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value second-hand items.
8am:Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, meat and seafood wheel, plants, bric-a-brac, books and much more. There's something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking. Inquiries to 0407178011.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
2pm:The Pirates of Penzance. Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets are available online at yeppoonchoral.org, Emu Park post office and outside the Day and Night Pharmacy in James St,Yeppoon.
2pm:The Creek Sessions. Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre, Ross Creek Roundabout, Scenic Highway, Yeppoon. Featuring music by Chenai Boucher, Narelle Schrimer, Kissing the Flint and Olivia Ruth.
UPCOMING
Saturday, July 27:The CDCMACountry Music Hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will host its night concert from 7pm. Admission costs $9 per person. Delicious supper provided, bring yourfamily and friends. Multi-draw raffles, great singing and music, comeand join us. For bookings, phone Vallis on 49279191 or Peggy on 49273726.
Saturday, July 27:Indoor Bowls Club, annual cent sale. Starts at1.30pm. Everyone welcome. Morethan 200 cent sale prizes, pluslucky door prizes and multi-drawand spot raffles. Admission is $1 and includes afternoon tea. Follow the crowds tothe hall in the Yeppoon Showgrounds and join us for an afternoon of fun out of the sun. For table bookings, phone 49302518.