What's on: Silky Fuzz to light up Rocky's riverbank

GOOD VIBES: Rockhampton band Silky Fuzz will perform live at Rockhampton's riverside precinct from 5pm this afternoon.

TODAY

7am:

A weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

8am:

44 James St, Yeppoon.

1.30pm:

Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club.

5pm:

Live performance at Rockhampton's riverside precinct.

5pm:

Yeppoon Lagoon, 3 Lagoon Place. Free event.

5.15pm:

Victoria Park, Wandal. Visit www.classicwallabies.com.au for event information and tickets.

6.30pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts.

6.30pm:

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which includes organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value second-hand items.

8am:

Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, meat and seafood wheel, plants, bric-a-brac, books and much more. There's something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking. Inquiries to 0407178011.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets are available online at yeppoonchoral.org, Emu Park post office and outside the Day and Night Pharmacy in James St,Yeppoon.

2pm:

Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre, Ross Creek Roundabout, Scenic Highway, Yeppoon. Featuring music by Chenai Boucher, Narelle Schrimer, Kissing the Flint and Olivia Ruth.

UPCOMING

Saturday, July 27:

The CDCMACountry Music Hall on the corner of Robinson St and Diggers Lane will host its night concert from 7pm. Admission costs $9 per person. Delicious supper provided, bring yourfamily and friends. Multi-draw raffles, great singing and music, comeand join us. For bookings, phone Vallis on 49279191 or Peggy on 49273726.

Saturday, July 27:

Indoor Bowls Club, annual cent sale. Starts at1.30pm. Everyone welcome. Morethan 200 cent sale prizes, pluslucky door prizes and multi-drawand spot raffles. Admission is $1 and includes afternoon tea. Follow the crowds tothe hall in the Yeppoon Showgrounds and join us for an afternoon of fun out of the sun. For table bookings, phone 49302518.