WHAT’S ON: Sports events not to miss this weekend
SWIMMING
8am Saturday and 9am Sunday: 2021 CQ Swimming Championships, 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, Rockhampton
AUSSIE RULES
11am Saturday: Capricornia AFLX Challenge, Ryan Park, Frenchville Sports Club, Rockhampton
Pre-season trial
5pm Saturday: Yeppoon Swans v Mayne Tigers, Hervey Bay Bombers ground
SOFTBALL
Softball Rockhampton fixtures at Kele Park, Rockhampton
Noon Saturday: A women, Frenchville Force v Taipans 2
4pm Saturday: A women, Bad Girls v Frenchville Force
6pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers
CRICKET
Round 13 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge
Noon Saturday: Gracemere v Frenchville, Capricorn Coast Parkana v Rockhampton Brothers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
Frenchville Sports Club Women’s Competition
6pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast Parkana v Rockhampton Brothers Blue, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Barbarians v North Rockhampton Tigers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
Junior representative cricket
9am Sunday: Rockhampton versus Mackay in the Hans Mark Shield in Rockhampton; under-12, under-13 and under-14 games at Kalka Shades, under-11 games at Victoria Park
RUGBY LEAGUE
1.30pm Saturday: Masada Iosefa Memorial Day, Hartley Street Reserve, Emu Park
Statewide competitions
2pm Saturday: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons, Across the Waves Rugby League Football Club, Bundaberg
3.30pm Saturday: Cyril Connell Challenge, CQ Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons, Across the Waves Rugby League Football Club, Bundaberg
Trial games at Victoria Park, Rockhampton
3pm Saturday: Under-19, Rockhampton Brothers v Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks
4.30pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Rockhampton Brothers v Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers A-grade v CQ Capras under-21
MUD RACING
2.30pm Saturday: CQ Mudsportz twin track race meeting, Kabra track
FOOTBALL
Round 1 of the FFA Cup
7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Frenchville, Pilbeam Park, Rockhampton
CYCLING
7pm Saturday: Day 2 of Rockhampton Cycling Club’s club track championships, Kenrick Tucker Veledrome, Rockhampton
TRIATHLON
6.45am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs club triathlon, Emu Park
MOUNTAIN BIKING
8am Sunday: Round 1 of the Central Queensland Cross Country Series, Seeonee Park, Rockhampton
MOTOCROSS
9am Sunday: Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club opening club day, Coastal Park MX Track, Yeppoon