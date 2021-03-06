Menu
Six teams will contest the Regional Rugby Championships at Rockhampton’s Rugby Park this weekend.
WHAT’S ON: Sports events not to miss this weekend

Pam McKay
6th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
SWIMMING

8am Saturday and 9am Sunday: 2021 CQ Swimming Championships, 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, Rockhampton

AUSSIE RULES

11am Saturday: Capricornia AFLX Challenge, Ryan Park, Frenchville Sports Club, Rockhampton

Pre-season trial

5pm Saturday: Yeppoon Swans v Mayne Tigers, Hervey Bay Bombers ground

SOFTBALL

Softball Rockhampton fixtures at Kele Park, Rockhampton

Noon Saturday: A women, Frenchville Force v Taipans 2

4pm Saturday: A women, Bad Girls v Frenchville Force

6pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers

CRICKET

Round 13 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge

Noon Saturday: Gracemere v Frenchville, Capricorn Coast Parkana v Rockhampton Brothers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

Frenchville Sports Club Women’s Competition

6pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast Parkana v Rockhampton Brothers Blue, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Barbarians v North Rockhampton Tigers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

Junior representative cricket

9am Sunday: Rockhampton versus Mackay in the Hans Mark Shield in Rockhampton; under-12, under-13 and under-14 games at Kalka Shades, under-11 games at Victoria Park

RUGBY LEAGUE

1.30pm Saturday: Masada Iosefa Memorial Day, Hartley Street Reserve, Emu Park

Statewide competitions

2pm Saturday: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons, Across the Waves Rugby League Football Club, Bundaberg

3.30pm Saturday: Cyril Connell Challenge, CQ Capras v Sunshine Coast Falcons, Across the Waves Rugby League Football Club, Bundaberg

Trial games at Victoria Park, Rockhampton

3pm Saturday: Under-19, Rockhampton Brothers v Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks

4.30pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Rockhampton Brothers v Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers A-grade v CQ Capras under-21

MUD RACING

2.30pm Saturday: CQ Mudsportz twin track race meeting, Kabra track

FOOTBALL

Round 1 of the FFA Cup

7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Frenchville, Pilbeam Park, Rockhampton

CYCLING

7pm Saturday: Day 2 of Rockhampton Cycling Club’s club track championships, Kenrick Tucker Veledrome, Rockhampton

TRIATHLON

6.45am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs club triathlon, Emu Park

MOUNTAIN BIKING

8am Sunday: Round 1 of the Central Queensland Cross Country Series, Seeonee Park, Rockhampton

MOTOCROSS

9am Sunday: Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club opening club day, Coastal Park MX Track, Yeppoon

