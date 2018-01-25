What's on in Central Queensland this Australia Day 2018?

7AM:

The Capricorn Coast Australia Day Beach Party at Yeppoon Main Beach. Fun filled day of entertainment, performances, markets, food, live music, dance, competitions and monster fireworks.

7.30AM:

Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival at Brown Park. The Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival kicks off Australia Day Long Weekend 2018! Gates open at 7:30am Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27. Register your team today or call for more information james.mundy@darumbal.org.au (07) 4922 6180

8AM: Hosted by Gracemere Lion's Club. Free Australia day breakfast with face painting, horn blowing, coffee van and balloon twisting

9AM:

Family Fun Day at the Big Dam. Join the Mount Morgan Rotary Club for a Family Fun Day at the Big Dam this Australia Day. Free Entry! Includes free amusement rises for the kids, free BBQ, lamingtons and Vegemite sandwiches, face painting and ice cream van.

9AM:

Multiples Australia Day Get Together at Appleton Park, Yeppoon. Bring along own snacks/food. Why not even a water pistol or water balloons. The beach is just across the road. Email Leisa at rmba07@gmail.com for more information.

10AM:

Australia Day at the Glenmore Tavern. Great food specials, free afternoon sausage sizzle and feature band Blended at 7.30pm.

10AM:

Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds - Australia Day. Free event includes kids jumping castle, bucking bull ride for adults. Phone 0408 153 246 for more information.

10AM:

Australia Day Long Weekend at the Allenstown Hotel. Barbecue from 3pm. Free pool tables and free jukebox.

11AM:

Endless Summer Party Clubhouse at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

11AM:

Australia Day Poker and North Rockhampton Bowls Club.

11AM:

Kabra Hotel Australia Day Team Obstacle Course Challenge. Get your team enrolled and prepare for a great day full of fun and laughter. Barbecue lunch from 11am, best dressed aussie fashion parade, courtesy bus available, live entertainment from 1pm. To register phone 4933 1207.

4.30PM:

Great Australian Bites 2018 at the Rockhampton Riverfront. Head down to Riverside, on William and Quay Street, Rockhampton, to enjoy a mouth-watering range of locally produced dishes, fun activities for the kids and an exciting line-up of home-grown musical talent. Free entry. Visit www.qld.australiaday.org.au.

3PM:

Australia Day Party at The Rumble Inn. Lets celebrate "Australia Day" at The Rumble Inn. Start with a Ride to Keppel Sands departing South Side 3pm at The Rumble Inn meet up with the North side riders at the park on the corner Lakes Creek Road and Dee Street and head down to check to see if the beer is cold. Then back to The Rumble Inn for a BBQ, games and celebrating.

7PM:

Jacana Bushdancers invite you and your friends to an Australia day Bush Dance Friday, January 26 from 7pm to 9pm with a light supper. The event will be held at the Rockhampton Pipe Band Hall, Gladstone Road. Cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children (accompanied), family of 4 $10. For more information phone 4936 4792.

7.30PM:

Aaron Hamilton and Peter Dailey "Two Heads" playing at The Gracemere Hotel.