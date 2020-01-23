What’s on this Australia Day weekend

AS QUICKLY as 2020 came, the first month is already blitzing by – with Australia Day just three days away.

For those without plans this Sunday, Rockhampton Regional Council has compiled a list of activities for locals to attend and enjoy over the weekend.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said these events will provide a great opportunity for people to celebrate and reflect on what it means to be Australian.

“This Australia Day weekend, Council is once again proud to support a number of great celebrations in our community,” Mayor Strelow said.

“On Saturday 25 January the Rockhampton Heritage Village Markets will be hosting a celebration complete with coach and vintage car rides, bush poetry, music, and bush tucker demonstrations.

“On Sunday there’ll be a free barbecue hosted by the Gracemere Men’s Shed, and the Mount Morgan Dam is set to come alive with rides, face-painting, and entertainment.

“There’ll also be a fun day of family games, including tug of war and egg and spoon races, presented by the Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc.”

Once again this year, Kershaw Gardens will also provide the backdrop for Great Australian Bites, an event which provides food, music and entertainment.

“Council is contributing toward each of these events through our Australia Day Grant program, which supports groups to host local events and activities to celebrate Australia Day,” Mayor Strelow said.

“At City Hall, we will also be marking the day by honouring those who consistently go above and beyond for our community with the Australia Day Awards.

“And, we’ll be welcoming new Australians who have made our Region their home at an Australia Day citizenship ceremony.

“With the range of free, family friendly events on offer, Australia Day is set to be a wonderful day for our community to connect, reflect, and celebrate.”

EVENTS

Saturday January 25

Rockhampton Heritage Village Markets

4-8pm

This community Australia Day celebration will include coach and vintage car rides, bush poetry and music, and bush tucker demonstrations. The event will be held in the cool of the evening for family enjoyment.

Sunday 26 January

Gracemere event

9-11am

This free barbecue at Cedric Archer Park is presented by the Gracemere Men’s Shed.

Mount Morgan event

9am-12.30pm

Free Rides, Aussie Foods, face painting and entertainment at No 7 Dam will be presented by the Rotary Club of Mount Morgan.

Great Australian Bites

3.30-8pm

Head over to Kershaw Gardens for an afternoon of live music, circus stunts, and free activities. Great Australia Bites is presented by the Queensland Government in partnership with Rockhampton Regional Council and the National Australia Day Council and proudly supported by Triple M/ Hit 107.9.

Australia Day Awards

3pm

Help honour those residents who go above and beyond for our Region by coming along to the Australia Day Awards Ceremony, held in the Jim Webber Reception Room in City Hall. RSVP for the ceremony by calling 4932 9000.

Bouldercombe event

From 4pm

A free barbecue and afternoon of games will be held by the Bouldercombe Progress Association Inc. at the Bouldercombe Recreation Complex.

Citizenship Ceremony

5pm

Join us in welcoming new Australians at a Citizenship Ceremony, held in the Jim Webber Reception Room in City Hall. RSVP for the ceremony by calling 4932 9000.